'Yellowstone': Where to Stream Kevin Costner Series

While CBS All Access is changing to Paramount+ to kick off March in 2021 to combine the properties acquired through the ViacomCBS merger. But there is still some content licensed out according to Observer, including the Paramount Network hit series Yellowstone.

The series starring Kevin Costner returned to the network for its third season last Sunday, leaving many looking to play catch-up by watching the show on streaming services. While some could tune in before the season premiere to watch the prior seasons' marathon, most were at a loss when it came to watching all seasons before the new episode.

While the series has appeared on several services in the past, including Amazon Prime and the Paramount Network web site, there was a lot of chatter that the show could make its way to Netflix. The streaming platform has made moves for series in the past, dropping a massive payment for Friends before following it with another significant amount for Seinfeld after the former was gobbled up by HBO Max.

Netflix has also picked up series several times in the past that have either lived on the fringe with audiences on cable or have been canceled by their original networks. Lucifer and Longmire are perfect examples.

John Dutton lives life by certain rules. Here are six of 'em. #Yellowstone #CountdownToPeacock pic.twitter.com/b2z60NK2f6 — Peacock (@peacockTV) June 21, 2020

But did the streaming platform land Yellowstone? Not at all. Despite rumors, it was made clear that Yellowstone will be landing on Peacock when it launches. The new streaming platform from NBC dropped a fun teaser for the Kevin Costner series while counting down the days until its premiere.

It has been a standing question for many fans of Yellowstone to this point. The show is available on other platforms like Amazon Prime but only through purchase. Hulu also addressed the series' streaming home in 2020.

"Hope you don't mind us chiming in! We don't have the rights to stream Yellowstone via our Hulu streaming library. Although that's the case, we're always looking to expand our offerings and will share your interest with our team. Let us know if there's anything else we can do!" Hulu support wrote on Twitter.

Peacock has been available since July to all users in three different tiers. The base tier is free, while an ad-supported expanded tier will run $5 and a premium ad-free tier will be $10.