'Yellowstone' Season 3: First Look at 'Lost' Alum Josh Holloway's Character

When Yellowstone returns to Paramount Network later this month for its third season, there will be a few new faces butting heads with Kevin Costner's John Dutton, including Lost alum Josh Holloway. Holloway was confirmed to be joining the series back in June 2019, just ahead of the Season 2 premiere and at the same time the network announced a Season 3 renewal for the popular series. In a first look with Entertainment Tonight, the actor called his character Roarke Morris “a hedge fund baller.” You can see Entertainment Tonight's exclusive first look with Holloway by clicking here.

A recurring character who is described by the network as a "handsome, charming, shaggy-haired hedge fund manager with ambitious plans for Montana," Roarke comes into the mix as the founder of a company seeking to sweep the Dutton farm out from under the family’s feet. Roarke finds himself "swimming with the sharks" following a run-in with Beth Dutton, who he sees "yelling at him from the bridge and then climbing a fence." That interaction causes him to think, "Wow, cutie," Holloway teased.

A fan of Yellowstone before joining the series, Holloway was "super excited" to join the cast, which, along with Costner, also includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, and Gil Birmingham. Holloway was already a friend of Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan's work before joining the cast, the two having worked in a rodeo together and both avid ranglers.

A modern Western, Yellowstone is set on Dutton Ranch, which is controlled by Costner's character. The largest contiguous ranch in the United States, it is constantly under attack by those it borders, including land developers, an Indian reservation, and America's first National Park. In Season 3, tensions will continue to rise, and the Duttons intend to stand their ground and defend their home.

Set to debut on Sunday, June 21, Season 3 will be preceded by a massive Yellowstone marathon on Paramount Network. Beginning on Monday, June 15 and continuing through Friday, June 19, the network will air two episodes of Yellowstone Season 1 between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET. Season 2 will air in its entirety on Sunday, June 21, beginning at 8 a.m. ET. Yellowstone has already been renewed for a fourth season.