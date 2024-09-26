'Yellowstone' Turmoil Reported Behind the Scenes After Kevin Costner's Exit

Yellowstone reportedly got messy behind-the-scenes following Kevin Costner's departure. After it was reported that the actor would not be returning to finish out the final batch of episodes of the Western drama, there was no telling how things would go down and how John Dutton's story would come to an end. While a Season 6 is still possible, that might be a bit hard with some behind-the-scenes troubles.

"They're caught between a rock and a hard place because they want to stay in Taylor Sheridan's good graces," an insider told Life & Style. "But some of them do really miss Kevin and feel like it was a huge mistake not figuring out a compromise." Costner allegedly wanted to return to Yellowstone to wrap up John's story, but that will not be happening. Negotiations are reportedly "underway" for a sixth season of Yellowstone, with Costner not attached.\

(Photo: "Kill the Messenger" – As the dust settles from the dispute, the Duttons deal with the potential repercussions. John calls in a favor and collects on some old debts. Jamie meets with the governor to do damage control, on YELLOWSTONE, Sunday, Sept. 24 (8:30-10:30 PM ET / 8:00-10:00 PM PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Kevin Costner as John Dutton - Emerson Miller for Paramount)

Since Costner bowed out of Yellowstone with only just a handful of episodes left in its fifth and (possibly) final season, "certain cast members are already throwing their weight around a lot more than before," according to the source. "When Kevin was a part of the cast, he was the undisputed alpha and very much the leader, but with him gone, things have gotten very out of whack." Even though it may not seem like such a big deal since there's only several episodes left of the series, if Yellowstone truly does have a chance to come back for another season, that complicates things.

"Once they get back on set, the void created by his absence is going to be even more glaring," the insider shared. "There's a big divide already because some people on the cast are moaning about what a big mistake it was to let him go and what a disaster it is, and others seem to have this attitude of good riddance because they're desperate to have more of the limelight. It's created chaos already and will only get worse, assuming Season 6 does go ahead as seems to be planned."

As of now, Yellowstone Season 6 has not been confirmed, but if things behind-the-scenes really are intense with the cast and crew following Kevin Costner's departure, it's hard to tell if it will get the greenlight. For now, fans will want to watch new episodes of Yellowstone on Paramount Network beginning on Nov. 10 because they may very well be the last ones.