Kevin Costner Thinks 'Yellowstone' Is Doomed Without 'His Genius,' Report Claims

Can Yellowstone survive without Kevin Costner? He reportedly doesn't think so, at least per a new report from Life & Style. Despite his exit from the series, sources say he is keeping his eye on the show's multiple TV spinoffs and believes the franchise is destined for failure without his inclusion. The Bodyguard star earned a Golden Globe for portraying patriarch John Dutton on the Western, which ran for five seasons. Things went sour due to a reported rift between Costner and the show's creator Taylor Sheridan. Costner left production to film Horizon: An American Saga, but he hasn't necessarily let Yellowstone go, especially since Horizon didn't perform well at the box office in comparison to the popularity of the series.

"Kevin's well aware the likes of Taylor Sheridan and other turncoats are probably chuckling over Horizon's bad viewing numbers, and it's only strengthened his bitterness and dislike toward them," an insider told the publication. "It would give him a lot of quiet satisfaction seeing those guys fall flat on their faces for even attempting to breathe fresh life into the show he sees very much as his baby — not theirs."

Yellowstone birthed three prequels: 1983, 1923, and 1944. A fifth series starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell and Patrick J. Adams. The series is currently titled The Madison.

Still, Costner doesn't believe there's real lasting power without him. "At the end of the day, Kevin thinks the Yellowstone bosses are running around like delusional headless chickens. His bottom line, however egotistical it may sound, is that without his genius — even on a consulting level — it's not going to work," an insider adds.

During a recent appearance on Sirius XM's The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, Cosnter was asked whether he had a change of heart about the series and whether he'd spoken to Sheridan. "Well, look at me. 1988 and I still want to do the same movie," Costner said regarding the script for Horizon. "You know, I don't fall out of love. I love doing Yellowstone. I wouldn't mind doing it again if I can find the way to fit [it] into my life the way it did for five years and if I can't, I'm content with what I did. Would I do it again? I would, but it has to match up with my life."

He also said despite reported tension, they'd met and talked. "Well, Jiminy Christmas," Costner joked before adding, "Taylor and I have talked about what it would take to do it, and I think we're just trying to resolve if that could ever be that way. I've said exactly what I felt that there's no ... that's usually what I do. That's exactly how I feel, so I'll tell someone."