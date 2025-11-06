‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Lands His Next Big TV Role

Wes Bentley just landed a new role.

Variety reports that the Yellowstone star has joined the FX series adaptation of The Shards.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sources say that he will play Terry, the father of Hayes Warner’s Debbie. Based on the book of the same name by Bret Easton Ellis, The Shards also stars Evan Rachel Wood, Kaia Gerber, Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, and Graham Campbell. Bentley’s addition to the series reunites him with creator Ryan Murphy, as the actor appeared in three seasons of Murphy’s American Horror Story. He most recently starred in the show’s sixth season in 2016.

The Shards centers on a fictional serial killer in 1980s Los Angeles and incorporates details from Ellis’ upbringing. Per Penguin Random House imprint Knopf, the novel’s description reads, “17-year-old Bret is a senior at the exclusive Buckley prep school when a new student arrives with a mysterious past. Robert Mallory is bright, handsome, charismatic, and shielding a secret from Bret and his friends, even as he becomes a part of their tightly knit circle. Bret’s obsession with Mallory is equaled only by his increasingly unsettling preoccupation with the Trawler, a serial killer on the loose who seems to be drawing ever closer to Bret and his friends, taunting them — and Bret in particular — with grotesque threats and horrific, sharply local acts of violence.”

Bentley is best known for his role as Jamie Dutton on Yellowstone, which ended in December after five seasons. Additional credits include American Beauty, The Hunger Games, Interstellar, P2, Lovelace, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, The Best of Enemies, Mission Impossible – Fallout, Pete’s Dragon, We Are Your Friends, and Rites of Passage, among others.

(Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

The Shards was first reported to be in development in May, with FX officially ordering it to series in July. Murphy is executive producing via Ryan Murphy Productions, with Max Winkler attached to direct and executive produce. Ellis will also executive produce alongside Nick Hall, Kathleen McCaffrey, and Brian Young. 20th Television, where Murphy has an overall deal, will produce.

Additional details about the series have not been released, but more information should be shared in the coming weeks. There has been a lot of casting news as of late, and it’s possible Wes Bentley won’t be the last one. Fans will just have to wait and see who else will be joining.