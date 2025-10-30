Major HBO Star Joins Ryan Murphy’s Next TV Series

“These violent delights have violent ends” does feel like a Bret Easton Ellis quote, so it’s good to see that Westworld‘s biggest star Evan Rachel Wood is joining the cast of The Shards, a Ryan Murphy TV series based on Ellis’ novel of the same name.

The novel released in 2023, and is a prep-school based thriller.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The official synopsis describes the novel as “a dark coming-of-age tale with semi-autobiographical facets for Ellis. Set in Los Angeles in 1981, the story follows a 17-year-old version of Ellis during his final year at the elite Buckley prep school. Upending the character’s world is the arrival of a mysterious new student, Robert Mallory, whose unsettling presence coincides with the activities of a serial killer known as The Trawler.”

It is not yet currently known what role the three-time Emmy-nominated actress will play in the film.

Wood was nominated for two Emmys for her time on Westworld and then another nomination when she played Veda Pierce in HBO’s retelling of Mildred Pierce. Most recently, she was seen alongside Daniel Radcliffe in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Ellis will be having himself a banner year for adaptations in 2026: not only is this series releasing, but his classic novel American Psycho is getting a reboot from Challengers filmmaker Luca Guadagnino.