10 Stars for ‘Holes’ TV Adaptation on Disney+ Revealed

10 actors have joined the upcoming Holes adaptation on Disney+.

It was announced in January that the streamer would be adapting the beloved Louis Sachar novel, but revamping it with a female lead with mostly female characters.

Per the official logline, “In this reimagining of the beloved 1998 book from Louis Sachar, a teenage girl is sent to a detention camp where the ruthless Warden forces the campers to dig holes for a mysterious purpose.” The book was notably adapted into the feature film of the same name in 2003, starring Shia LaBeouf, and was also produced by Walt Disney Pictures. According to Variety, the show has added 10 actors to its cast.

Greg Kinnear

Greg Kinnear will portray The Warden, the boss at Camp Yucca who has a “flair for manipulation and getting the upper hand on his campers. He has created a camp ideology to explain the virtue of having girls dig holes, but this is actually a ruse; he is really forcing the girls to labor for a mysterious purpose.”

He is best known for his role as Simon Bishop in 1997’s As Good as It Gets and Richard Hoover in the 2006 film Little Miss Sunshine. Other credits include Sabrina, You’ve Got Mail, You Gotta Believe, Shining Vale, You, Black Bird, The Stand, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, House of Cards, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, and The Last Song.

Aidy Bryant

Saturday Night Live alum Aidy Bryant will play Sissy, who is “overflowing with camp counselor energy. She seems like a trustworthy big sister figure to the girls, but as a true believer of The Warden’s philosophy, her allegiance lies with him.”

Bryant was a cast member on SNL for 10 seasons, joining in Season 38 in 2012 and leaving at the end of Season 47 in 2022. Other credits include The Big Sick, I Feel Pretty, Shrink, Girls, Danger & Eggs, Shrill, and Human Resources. Along with starring in Shrill, Bryant also created and executive produced the Hulu comedy series, as well as serving as a writer.

Shay Rudolph

Shay Rudolph is the Holes TV series’ Stanley Yelnats, otherwise known as Hayley, who “arrives at Camp Yucca having been wrongly accused. She’s full of heart and tired of her family’s belief that fate is fixed; her arrival at Camp Yucca will inject new hope and optimism into her campmates.”

She starred on Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club as Stacey McGill and Fox’s crime drama Lethal Weapon. Rudolph can most recently be seen in the family comedy film The Present, which also coincidentally starred Kinnear. Other credits include the TV movies Less Than Zero and Rita, and the 2017 film The Adventures of Thomasina Sawyer.

Flor Delis Alicea

Flor Delis Alicea is Queenie, “the tough queen bee” and “a seemingly fearless leader whose hard edges cover up her vulnerability.”

She is known for Love the Sin You’re In as well as the short film Seashells. Although she doesn’t have too many credits to her name, it shouldn’t be long until she starts landing other gigs if Holes does well.

Anire Kim Amoda

Anire Kim Amoda is set to play Thumbelina, who “is bold and not scared of anything or anyone, not even The Warden.”

Amoda actually only made her acting debut in 2024, appearing on an episode of Max’s The Penguin starring Colin Farrell. She also starred in the drama thriller The Snare alongside Dominic Bogart, Sojourner Brown, and Dempsey Bryk, which released in March.

Noah Cottrell

Noah Cottrell stars as Kitch, and if it wasn’t obvious by his name, Kitch works in the Camp Yucca kitchen. “He is a stickler for the rules, but we’ll soon learn there is secret, deeper reason he’s intent on maintaining his job.”

His breakthrough role came with the 2018 action film Skyscraper, portraying Henry Sawyer. In 2021, he played Diego in the Punky Brewster reboot and Simon Grace in The Spiderwick Chronicles in 2024. Additional credits include Monster Summer, Gordita Chronicles, Saturdays, and Young Love.

Iesha Daniels

Iesha Daniels is playing Mars, who is “brainy, charismatic, no-nonsense, and a bit of a player among the queer female campers.”

The role will mark her first TV role, having previously starred in the 2022 short Master of None. Daniels directed and executive produced the music video for Mayyadda’s hit “R.I.P. Captain Save-a-Heaux” in 2024.

Sophie Dieterlen

Sophie Dieterlen will play Sticky, “an ever-daydreaming girly-girl with a kind heart and an abiding passion for clothes, but she can be serious and driven when she needs to.”

The role marks her television debut, and her acting debut as well.

Alexandra Doke

Alexandra Doke is playing the mischievous Eyeball, a “zany artist who sees the world in her own idiosyncratic way and often lightens a heavy mood with a joke.”

Doke can most recently be seen in the short-lived Apple TV+ series City on Fire as Sewer Girl. Other credits include He Went That Way, FBI: Most Wanted, Hart of the Wild Bunch, Chicago P.D., Atypical, 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, On My Block, American Psychos, Lone Star, and St. Nick.

Maeve Press

Maeve Press is Shrimp, “the youngest and smallest of the campers, and her unusual, blunt nature makes her an outcast amongst the girls.”

She is known for her role as Genevieve in Freeform’s Everything’s Gonna Be Okay. Additional credits include Stuck, Too Many Buddhas, and Big Envelopes.

Liz Phang serves as showrunner on the pilot and executive produces alongside Alina Mankin, who is writing the script. Jac Schaeffer will direct and executive produce. Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg executive produce for Goddard Textiles, with Andrea Massaro of Goddard Textiles co-executive producing. Walden Media executive produces the pilot, which comes from Disney Branded Television and 20th Television. Julia Frey will oversee the project for Walden Media, which produced the 2003 film adaptation. Mike Medavoy and rights holder Shamrock will also executive produce.