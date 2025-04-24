Netflix Renews Fan-Favorite Romance Series for Another Season

A return to Serenity is in order.

Netflix has renewed the fan-favorite romance series Sweet Magnolias for a fifth season, TV Insider reports. News comes just over two months after Season 4 dropped on Feb. 6.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are thrilled to let the Magnolias take Manhattan,” showrunner and executive producer Sheryl J. Anderson told Tudum. “Not only is this adventure huge fun, it’s also an opportunity to explore the facets of their relationships in a new context. While it’s crucial to have friends in day-to-day life, it’s priceless to have them supporting you when you leap out of your comfort zone.”

Sweet Magnolias. (L to R) JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan and Heather Headley as Helen Decatur in episode 404 of Sweet Magnolias. Credit: Courtesy of Netflix/© 2024 Netflix, Inc.

After suffering a tragedy in Season 4, Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen will continue to juggle relationships, family, and careers in their hometown of Serenity. And now that Maddie has landed a publishing job in New York City, it seems the trio will be going on a bit of a trip together. The new season will follow the previous seasons and consist of 10 episodes.

Premiering in 2020, Sweet Magnolias stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, Justin Bruening, Jamie Lynn Spears, Dion Johnstone, Brandon Quinn, and Chris Medlin. Dan Paulson will return as executive producer alongside Matt Drake. Norman Buckley serves as co-executive producer. Paulson’s Daniel L. Paulson Productions is producing Sweet Magnolias, based on the popular novel series by Sherryl Woods, who serves as executive producer.

Sweet Magnolias. (L to R) Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, Heather Headley as Helen Decatur and JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend in episode 402 of Sweet Magnolias. Credit: Courtesy of Netflix/© 2025 Netflix, Inc.

“So many women are confronted with, ‘Am I allowed to put myself first this one time?’ It’s an especially tough conundrum for Maddie — who has a new husband, children still at home, and her BFFs — to consider moving outside of the safe space of Serenity,” Anderson said. “But just because Maddie has all of those responsibilities, does that mean she has to say no to a dream?”

As of now, a premiere date and additional details surrounding Sweet Magnolias Season 5 have not been released, but more information should be announced in the coming months. It’s hard to tell what else will be included in the new season, but the wait will certainly be worth it, especially since it means that the Magnolias will be taking the Big Apple. It will be exciting to see them take on a big city after spending time in their little hometown, which will make Season 5 even better. The first four seasons of Sweet Magnolias are streaming on Netflix.