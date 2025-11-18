‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘Y: Marshals’ Sets Premiere Date on CBS

Saddle up for Y: Marshals.

The Luke Grimes-led Yellowstone spinoff will premiere on Sunday, March 1, CBS announced Monday while releasing the network’s 2025 midseason schedule.

Grimes reprises his role as Kayce Dutton in Y: Marshals, as he leaves Dutton Ranch to join “an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence,” as per the show’s logline.

(Paramount Network)

In addition to Grimes, three Yellowstone stars will reprise their roles on Y: Marshals — Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater, and Mo Brings Plenty as Mo.

The show also stars Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos and Tatanka Means as Kayce’s fellow marshals, with Brett Cullen appearing in the recurring role of Harry Gifford, head of the U.S. Marshals in Montana. Logan Marshall-Green also stars as Pete Calvin, Kayce’s friend from the military.

As Kayce’s son Tate will appear on the show, fans have assumed that his wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille), will also make an appearance on the show, but CBS has yet to confirm her involvement.

Y: Marshals is one of four Yellowstone spinoffs coming up. Also in the works are the Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) spinoff Dutton Ranch; The Madison, which stars Kurt Russell, Patrick J. Adams, Matthew Fox, Amiah Miller, and Kevin Zegers; and prequel 1994, which will also act as a follow-up to 1883 and 1923.

Y: Marshals premieres on Sunday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.