‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘Y: Marshals’ Not Among CBS’ Fall Premieres — Here’s Why

Y: Marshals is coming, but not soon enough.

The upcoming Yellowstone spinoff will not be premiering this fall on CBS.

It was announced in May that the network had ordered Y: Marshals to series for the 2025-26 season. The show will center on Luke Grimes’ Kayce Dutton from Yellowstone as he joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, “combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty, and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.”

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton on episode 509 of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone

While fans will not be reunited with Kayce this fall, they will during midseason. A premiere date has not been announced, but CBS has confirmed it will premiere in the spring. It will air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET, following the third season of Tracker, which premieres on Sunday, Oct. 19. More information on when the series will premiere should be announced in the coming months.

Meanwhile, joining Grimes on Y: Marshals will be his fellow Yellowstone alums Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, and Brecken Merrill, as well as Logan Marshall-Green, Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, Tatanka Means, and Brett Cullen. Since Kayce’s son, Tate, played by Merrill, will be in the show, one would assume that his wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille), will be as well. However, as of now, there has been no confirmation that Asbille is attached to the show. It’s never too late, though.

Y: Marshals is one of four Yellowstone spinoffs in the works. Also coming soon are the Beth and Rip spinoff Dutton Ranch with Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser; The Madison, with a star-studded cast that includes Kurt Russell, Patrick J. Adams, Matthew Fox, Amiah Miller, and Kevin Zegers; and the prequel 1994, which serves as a follow-up to 1883 and 1923.

More details surrounding Y: Marshals will be announced soon, but fans should be excited knowing that Kayce Dutton will be back on their screens in a matter of months. In the meantime, all five seasons of Yellowstone are streaming on Peacock, while 1883 and 1924 are available on Paramount+. Yellowstone may be over, but the franchise is continuing, and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight