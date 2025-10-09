‘Tracker’ Season 3 Premiere Date Is Right Around the Corner (Here’s What to Know)

Tracker Season 3 is finally almost here.

The CBS hit is set to return on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

Season 2 of the Justin Hartley-led drama ended on a shocking revelation when it was discovered that Colter’s mother hired someone to kill his father. And the truth won’t be going away so easily. In the Season 3 premiere, “The Process,” in which Jensen Ackles will be returning as Colter’s brother, Russell, “As Colter grapples with the shocking truth surrounding his father’s death, Russell (Ackles) joins forces with his brother to help track down the missing wife and daughter of one of Reenie’s clients. Their reunion finds them mixed up in a chain of events involving a sinister underground operation known as ‘The Process.’”

Pictured: Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

The season premiere will be a two-parter, and that can only mean that there is going to be a lot packed into these first two episodes. Considering the Shaw brothers will be trying to come to terms with what truly happened with their dad and getting mixed up in a sinister underground operation, there is no telling what will happen or what headspace they will be in. But that will just make the episodes all the more entertaining. Plus, it shouldn’t be anything they can’t handle.

Tracker was renewed for Season 3 in February, but unfortunately, it will be without two series regulars. Eric Graise and Abby McEnany have exited as master hacker Bobby Exley and Colter’s handler, Velma Bruin, respectively. This leaves just Hartley and Fiona Rene on the main cast, and as of now, there isn’t any word as to who will be joining them full-time. It’s possible that will change as the season goes on, but for now, it’s just gonna be Colter and Reenie.

Pictured: Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Meanwhile, Tracker will be joined by new reality competition series The Road on Sunday nights beginning Oct. 19. Airing immediately after Tracker, The Road follows 12 talented emerging musicians as they compete as opening acts for Keith Urban at music venues across the country. Gretchen Wilson serves as the Tour Manager in the series, which is from executive producers Urban, Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton, David Glasser, and Lee Metzger.

The first two seasons of Tracker are streaming now on Paramount+. Season 3 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.