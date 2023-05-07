Questions Arise Surrounding 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Amid Writers Strike

Paramount Network confirmed Yellowstone would end with the second half of Season 5 on May 5, but the announcement left several important questions unanswered. Kevin Costner's involvement in the back half of the season is still unknown. In addition, the Writers Guild of America's strike could have an impact on the project.

The alleged dispute between Costner and Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan over how much time the Oscar winner would work on the show was one of the reasons why Season 5B was postponed. There were reports that Costner offered to work as little as one week on the show, as he wants to finish up his own Western epic, Horizon. On May 3, sources close to the Yellowstone production told Entertainment Tonight that Costner would not appear in Season 5B at all.

Two days after ET's report, Paramount Network announced Yellowstone would end and a sequel series is already in the works. "Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life," Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios president and CEO Chris McCarthy said on May 5.

"The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world," executive producer David Glasser, whose 101 Studios produces Yellowstone with MTV Entertainment, added.

Neither of these statements brought any clarity to the two major issues still facing the end of Yellowstone. Sources told Deadline that it still isn't clear if Costner will be back at all. In February, Costner's litigator Marty Singer called the idea that the actor only wants to work on the show for one week "an absolute lie."

The second major issue is the writers' strike. After the WGA and the studios couldn't reach an agreement on a new contract for writers, the union began its strike on May 2. If Sheridan finished his scripts before that date, it's possible that filming could start. Multi-hyphenates like Sheridan aren't supposed to do anything in their capacity as writers and writers can't be on the set during the strike, per WGA guidelines. Production on Season 5B is set to start in August.

The writers' strike could also postpone work on the still-untitled sequel series. Matthew McConaughey is still in talks to join the cast in a mysterious role. Other Yellowstone cast members are expected to appear in the sequel. Aside from Costner, the main Yellowstone cast includes Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, and Gil Birmingham. Yellowstone is streaming on Peacock, but the sequel series will be available on Paramount+.