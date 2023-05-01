'Yellowstone': Kelly Reilly Explains Why She No-Showed High-Profile Event With Cast

Yellowstone actress Kelly Reilly was a no-show at a recent high-profile event with the rest of the cast, and she has now offered an explanation as to why. During the annual PaleyFest event in L.A., stars of Yellowstone made an appearance, but Reilly did not join them. Over on her Instagram, in a post featuring a photo of herself and Succession actor Brian Cox, Reilly explained why she was not present for the event, as she is filming with Cox.

"I was filming in the UK at the time, and let them know in January I wouldn't be able to attend. I was sorry to hear my name was still on the list of attendees, as it is unfair to our fans," Reilly said in a reply to a comment from a fan. Interestingly, another fan responded, "Very interesting. I just spoke to Paleys 2 days ago, and they said they were blindsided at the very last minute. I had paid $1000 for a membership so that I could join the cast at the reception afterwards. Luckily, I was able to get a refund. Thank you for responding to this post and explaining your side."

Yellowstone Season 5 has become the topic of much controversy lately, with a February report indicating that series co-creator Taylor Sheridan can't even finish writing the rest of the episodes. The currently-on-hold Paramount Network show has reportedly been hit with delays that are alleged to be due to series star Kevin Coster not wanting to spend significant amounts of time on filming. This, Puck reports, has led Sheridan to be "furious" over the "Costner drama" because he cannot continue scripting until he knows if the star is "in or out."

Costner has reportedly been in disputes with Yellowstone producers over Season 5 filming, though the actor's lawyer disputed those claims. "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," Costner's attorney Marty Singer, told Puck exclusively. The official statement came weeks after it was first alleged that Costner was the cause of filming delays on Yellowstone. The show is currently on a Season 5 break and was initially scheduled to return before or by summer 2023. It's not reported that the show may not return until closer to fall 2023.