'1883': 'Yellowstone' Prequel Series Set to Air on Paramount Network

Yellowstone prequel series 1883, which originally premiered on Paramount+, is now set to air on Paramount Network. Deadline reports that the hit spinoff will make its cable debut on Sunday, June 18 at 8 PM ET/PT. Viewers also have some extras to look forward too, as the broadcast will also include extended featurettes at the end of each episode.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1883 is a Yellowstone spinoff that jumps back to tell the story of James and Margaret Dutton, played by real-life country music couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. The Duttons traveled to Montana more than a century ago to seek a better life for themselves and their family. Sam Elliott also stars in the series, playing Shea Brennan, who Deadline described as "a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past." Brennan is tasked with "guiding a group from Texas to Montana," but they will quickly learn that he is not one to "suffer fools."

In a previous statement on joining the cast of 1883, Elliott said, "It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer. I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us." The former Ranch star continued, "The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature and man against himself. It's all there, in 1883, and I'm honored to be a part of it."

Other stars of the Paramount+ series are Dawn Olivieri (Bright), Emma Malouff (American Crime Story), Anna Fiamora (A Shining Moment), Nichole Galicia (Django Unchained), Stephanie Nur (The Quest), Amanda Jaros (Insidious: The Last Key), Noah Le Gros (The Get Down) and Martin Sensmeier, who previously appeared in Yellowstone as a physical therapist. In 1883, he portrays a Comanche Native-American Warrior named Sam. The show also features newcomers Alex Fine and Gratiela Brancusi.

Speaking about his approach to filming 1883, Sheridan explained that realism was crucial. "I don't build a world with visual effects," he said, per Us Weekly. "I go shoot these corners of the world that people haven't seen. The audience today is so experienced. They've seen so much, so to move the audience becomes more and more difficult. It's incredibly expensive and very difficult. But we can do it as John Ford did it. When you need 50 wagons, you're going to see 50 [real] wagons."