'Yellowstone' Season 5: Jen Landon Drops Behind-the-Scenes Snap

Yellowstone Season 5 is fast approaching, and series actress Jen Landon recently dropped a behind-the-scenes snap that teased the forthcoming new episodes. Over on Instagram, Landon — who plays ranch hand Teeter — shared a picture of herself holding a clapperboard used for filming. In the post caption, Landon wrote, "YS5 is getting closer!!!!!!!" Fans can check out the photo below.

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton, whose family controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Additional current and past cast members include Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Moses Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jennifer Landon, and Kathryn Kelly. Yellowstone was created by Sheridan and John Linson, and has already spawned one spin-off, with more on the way.

Yellowstone fans have been very excited about the show's upcoming Season 5, and recently learned that they can get a big screen sneak peek at it this month. Yellowstone producing partners MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios have teamed up with AMC Theatres for an exclusive Yellowstone Season 5 sneak peek event. On Sunday, Oct. 29, more than 100 AMC locations will host the Yellowstone sneak peek event. Tickets are now on sale at AMCTheatres.com, as well as the AMC Mobile App.

Fans who attend the Yellowstone Season 5 sneak peek event are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character and enter an online costume contest. The winner(s) could be awarded a special Yellowstone merchandise pack. In addition to the Yellowstone sneak peek, the event will also give fans a first look at series creator Taylor Sheridan's new project, The Tulsa King, which stars Sylvester Stallone.

Previously, Sheridan dropped some hints about Season 5, saying that they may be "taking chess pieces off the board" in the new episodes. This could imply that some characters may be leaving the Dutton ranch. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Sherdian explained his approach to the new episodes by saying, "If you look at everyone as a chess piece in Season 5, it is impossible to keep playing the game without taking chess pieces off the board." He did not elaborate on whether or not that means characters will simply be exiting the show or if they'll be killed off. Yellowstone returns to Paramount Network on Nov. 13.