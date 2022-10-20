'Yellowstone' Season 5 Sneak Peek Screening at Certain Movie Theaters

Yellowstone fans will be very excited to learn that the show's upcoming Season 5 will be getting a big sneak peek screening at certain movie theaters across the nation. Deadline reports that Yellowstone producing partners MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios have teamed up with AMC Theatres for an exclusive Season 5 sneak peek event. This will be held before the show returns to Paramount Network on Nov. 13.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, more than 100 AMC locations will host the Yellowstone sneak peek event. Tickets are now on sale at AMCTheatres.com, as well as the AMC Mobile App. Fans who attend are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character and enter an online costume contest. The winner(s) could be awarded a special Yellowstone merchandise pack. In addition to the Yellowstone sneak peek, the event will also give fans a first look at series creator Taylor Sheridan's new project, The Tulsa King, which stars Sylvester Stallone.

Be one of the first to see the Season 5 Premiere of #YellowstoneTV and the Series Premiere of #TulsaKing , new series starring @TheSlyStallone, at the ONLY advance double screening. Get your tickets now! https://t.co/KhT8XjQojI pic.twitter.com/gyNghyBYvn — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) October 20, 2022

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton, whose family controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Additional current and past cast members include Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Moses Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jennifer Landon, and Kathryn Kelly. Yellowstone was created by Sheridan and John Linson, and has already spawned one spin-off, with more on the way.

Fans of the show have been eagerly awaiting the premiere of the show's upcoming Season 5, which executive producer David C. Glasser says will "immediately surprise everybody." Speaking to TV Insider, Glasser teased, "Episode 1 will immediately surprise everybody – where our story starts and what has happened." While he didn't offer too much in the way of specific details, Glasser did reveal that the show will have some previously unseen settings. "We visit some new and amazing Montana locations," he said.

Sheridan has also dropped some hints about Season 5, recently saying that they may be "taking chess pieces off the board" in Season 5, implying that some characters may be leaving the Dutton ranch. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Sherdian explained his approach to the new episodes by saying, "If you look at everyone as a chess piece in Season 5, it is impossible to keep playing the game without taking chess pieces off the board." He did not elaborate on whether or not that means characters will simply be exiting the show or if they'll be killed off.