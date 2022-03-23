‘Yellowstone’ Set to Premiere on New Streaming Home for Free

Catching up on past seasons of Yellowstone just got a whole lot easier and cheaper! Weeks after the hit Kevin-Costner-starring Paramount Network series wrapped up its fourth season, Yellowstone Seasons 1 through 3 are set to arrive on Pluto TV for free streaming later this month.

The first three seasons of the Taylor Sheridan-created drama series will arrive on the free streaming service in a wave spanning three days. Season 1 will be available for streaming beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, March 25, with Season 2 arriving on Saturday, March 26 at 3 p.m. ET, and Season 3 arriving at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 27. Given that Pluto TV is a free streaming service boasting hundreds of titles, fans will be able to binge the first three seasons at no cost and without a sing-in. Fans will be able to find the first three seasons of Yellowstone under Pluto TV’s More TV Drama channel. Viewers will also be able to enjoy hours of entertainment from the rest of Pluto TV’s catalogue, which includes hundreds of channels and thousands of movies and TV series on-demand, with content spanning categories including movies and television, news and opinion, sports, comedy, reality, crime, classic TV, home and DIY, explore, gaming and anime, music, en español, kids, and more.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Yellowstone originally premiered in 2018 and became an instant hit. The series stars Costner as John Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. “Business as usual” for the Dutton’s, however, includes unexplained murders, betrayal and dark pasts. The series also stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Jefferson White, and Gil Birmingham, among others.

Prior to its upcoming arrival on Pluto TV, Yellowstone has only been available for streaming on Peacock. While the streaming service does offer some titles up for free viewing, only the first season of Yellowstone is available to watch for free. Seasons 2 and 3, meanwhile, are only available to Peacock Premium subscribers. A Peacock Premium subscription costs $4.99 a month with ads and $9.99 a month without ads and offers subscribers a wider variety of viewing options, including those additional episodes of Yellowstone.

At this time, Yellowstone Season 4 is not available for streaming on any streaming platform just yet. The season is set to arrive on Peacock on March 28, though it is unclear when or if the season will eventually make its way to Pluto TV at a later date. The episodes are available to watch on the Paramount Network website, which requires a cable subscription. Yellowstone has already been renewed for Season 5.