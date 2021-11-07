‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Nears, and Fans Still Want Answers After Explosive Season 3 Cliffhanger

Yellowstone Season 4 debuts on Sunday night, and the show’s longtime fans are very excited about the show’s return. The two-episode premiere promises to answer the big question after the Season 3 finale, which saw the lives of major Dutton family members hanging in the balance. The episodes, “Half the Money” and “Phantom Pain,” begin at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

When Season 3 ended in August 2020, fans were left breathless by the finale as John Dutton (Kevin Costner), his daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) and his son Kayce (Luke Grimes) were all targeted for assassinations. John stopped to help a woman with a flat tire, and was shot by a mysterious gunman. He appeared to survive, but he couldn’t call for help because his phone was destroyed. Kayce was attacked by gunmen at his office and shot back at them. Beth’s office exploded after she received a bomb in a package, and the extent of her injuries is unknown.

Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler, who the Duttons made an honorary part of the family, wasn’t targeted, but he is still very concerned about his family. “He’s very concerned about all parties involved. But with John, I think that’s the guy he’s closest to – not meaning relationship-wise, but in the scenario of what happens with everybody,” Hauser told Screenrant. “I think he’s worried, angry, and scared for the fact that – if there was a hit on all these people, who’s alive and who’s not? There’s a lot going through his head.”

The new season also brings in more characters for fans to love, or love to hate. Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver joined the show as a new villain, investment company CEO Caroline Warner. Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins could also prove to be a thorn in the Duttons’ plans as an animal rights activist. Finn Little plays Carter, a young kid the Duttons take in because he reminds them of a young Rip.

Soon Yellowstone fans will have more than just the main show to watch. Co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s prequel series 1883, starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as John Dutton’s ancestors who traveled West, will hit Paramount+ on Dec. 19. Sheridan also created Mayor of Kingstown, a new series starring Jeremy Renner that debuts on Paramount+ on Nov. 14.

