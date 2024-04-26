'All American' Extends Season as Renewal Remains Likely, But With Big Changes

All American has some big updates about its present and future. The CW series is currently airing its sixth season and was only one of four veteran shows to get a renewal for the 2023-24 season. Like every show this season, All American's episode count was cut, getting only 13 episodes, as opposed to the normal 20 or 22. However, according to Deadline, a rare occurrence has happened, with the football drama getting an additional two episodes.

This will bring All American's sixth season to a total of 15 episodes, making it one of the few shows this season to have more than 13 episodes, as the average number has been around 10 or 13. Since Season 6 has been building up to Spencer and maybe even Jordan in the NFL Draft, the extension should help with giving the story a proper conclusion, both for Spencer and Jordan and for the other characters as well.

That being said, Deadline also reports that the drama will likely get a Season 7 renewal. The series has been the most popular series on The CW in recent years, and it helps that the license fee isn't as much, so it didn't have to go through major cuts like spinoff All American: Homecoming and Superman & Lois. However, if Season 7 happens, it's still possible it will have to go through some budget cuts. With the series building towards a conclusion for Daniel Ezra's Spencer, Season 7 might be bringing in a whole new cast.

A new cast would certainly be interesting and make sense, but it would be either a hit or a miss and nothing in between. Fans have had six seasons to get attached to these characters, their backgrounds, romances, drama, careers, and more. It's hard to tell how a new cast would go, especially if no original stars return for Season 7 and All American practically relaunches as a new series. Nothing is set in stone for now, but fans should expect some changes on the horizon if a renewal is in store.

Whatever happens, at the very least, it seems like All American will more than likely wrap up its current storylines this season. There are still a handful of episodes to go, and there's no telling which direction they will go in. Since the series jumped ahead a year between Seasons 5 and 6, the NFL Draft is as close as ever, and if Spencer and Jordan hit it big, that will surely change All American moving forward. Fans will just have to tune in to new episodes airing on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW to see what happens.