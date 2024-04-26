Jon Huertas Shares Thoughts on Possible 'This Is Us' Reunion: 'That Story Has Been Told' (Exclusive)

It's been almost two years since This Is Us ended, and Jon Huertas gave his thoughts on a possible reunion while speaking with PopCulture.com. The actor portrayed Miguel on the heart-wrenching NBC drama for its six-season run. While the cast still occasionally hangs out and sees each other, or in Huertas' case, direct an episode of a co-star's new show, Huertas doesn't think a full-blown reunion or revival is in the cards as This Is Us' story has wrapped up.

"That story has been told and has ended. I don't think it would do the show justice to bring it back into some different iteration," Huertas shared. "Having a reunion on a podcast, or directing one another's projects, or guest starring on one another's projects, that seems fun and enough of a reunion. We also have meals together sometimes, and we reunite in that way."

(Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

This Is Us perfectly wrapped up its story in the six seasons it was on the air, and it's hard to imagine what else could be told within the Pearson family. It may also be a little too early to think about any type of revival or reboot. At the very least, Justin Hartley is open to doing a This Is Us reunion on Tracker on-screen, while Huertas wants to come back to direct another episode of Tracker.

Speaking of reunions, while it isn't a revival, Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, and Chris Sullivan are getting together to launch their own This Is Us rewatch podcast, That Was Us, on May 14. Jon Huertas says that the idea is "awesome" and "fun." He continued, "It's the soonest one I've seen happen, usually a show's been down for five, 10 years before you do a rewatch podcast. But this one is going to be cool we did just relaunch on Netflix, so I know that people are finding the show that didn't find it before. So it's a good place to talk about it and maybe allow people to have a little more inside information."

While This Is Us may not be coming back any time soon, it seems like the cast will continue to hold the show and each other close to their hearts. At the very least, a reunion is definitely in the cards for them, just more so low-key and not exactly one for the cameras, which is better than nothing. Fans can always rewatch the series on Hulu and Netflix and reunite with the Pearson family in that way.