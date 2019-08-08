‘Yellowstone’ Reunites Kayce and Monica and Twitter Has Thoughts

Yellowstone finally reunited one of the show’s most beloved couples! The latest episode of the Paramount Network hit series brought Kayce and Monica back together, and fans were celebrating the joyous reunion on social media.

Spoilers ahead of Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 7, “Resurrection Day.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After weeks of will-they, won’t-they, and one failed hookup, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and Kayce (Luke Grimes) finally got back together. The reunion was not as much of a surprise to fans, who saw last week as Monica could not go through with a hookup with her physical therapist as she was still in love with her estranged husband.

The couple reunited as their son, Tate (Brecken Merrill) attempted to convince John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Kayce that he was ready to have his own horse. The Dutton family patriarch agreed under the conditions that Tate would be in charge of feeding the horse and caring for it every day, meaning he would have to move into the ranch.

Tate brings up that fact to his father as they are about to go into his and Monica’s apartment at the university and they are surprised when she answers the door. She says it might be best for Tate to move back into the ranch, and Kayce is surprised to find packed bags in the living room when he walks in.

He asks Monica where she is going and she struggles to say she tried to move on from their marriage but they are meant to be together. Kayce interrupts her speech to give her a big kiss, sealing their reunion as Tate celebrates his parents finally getting back together.

Fans on Twitter were quick to celebrate the reunion, after spending weeks for them to get back together following their separation back in Season 1.

Finally Monica is coming back #YellowstoneTV — Stacyreed🌊 (@Stacyrr92) August 8, 2019

Kayce be smart she’s saying she wants you back. There you go #YellowstoneTV — J. Seaberry (@JJSea) August 8, 2019

The episode did not stop the celebration there, as the Kayce and Monica made their reunion official with a steamy love scene set to Kacey Musgraves’ “Slow Burn” just before the episode turned to tragedy.

With another tragedy hitting the Dutton family, will Kayce and Monica be able to work things out in the long run?

#YellowstoneTV Monica, I hope you mean it — TeresaGrace (@tepperson0101) August 8, 2019

Whelp… Tate was right… Monica and Kayce might be making a baby @Yellowstone #YellowstoneTV — Autumn Dodson (@Autumn_Dodson17) August 8, 2019

Yellowstone airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.