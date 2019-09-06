‘Yellowstone’ Fans Can’t Wait for Season 3 Amid Edin Brolin Casting Announcement

After Yellowstone announced its newest cast members set to appear on the upcoming third season, including Eden Brolin, the daughter of Hollywood legend Josh Brolin, fans of the Paramount Network show went wild for the news. Not only were fans excited by the new blood joining the series, but they’re also beyond ready for Season 3 to premiere — even just a week after the Season 2 finale aired.

The beloved series was already in production for the new 10-episode third season when it announced Brolin, who got her start on Freeform’s Beyond as a recurring character before being promoted to a series regular in Season 2.

She recently wrapped filming on the independent feature film Arkansas, opposite Liam Hemsworth and co-starring with Vince Vaughn and John Malkovich. The outlet reports she will be seen next alongside Luke Wilson and Shelley Long in the upcoming independent film Heirlooms, as well as in an indie adventure film Tyger Tyger with Dylan Sprouse.

Brolin will join the Yellowstone cast in a recurring capacity as Mia, who Deadline described as “a barrel racer at the rodeo who becomes friends with the bunkhouse guys.”

Wes Bentley, who plays Jamie Dutton on the series, previously teased a new female character who will come to the farm, calling her in a behind-the-scenes featurette “one of the funniest written characters I have ever seen.”

As previously announced, Lost alum Josh Holloway also joined the cast for Season 3 as Roarke Carter, a “handsome, charming, shaggy-haired hedgefund manager with ambitious plans for Montana.”

Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the show, said he’s “a little worried for [Roarke] to be honest with you.”

“He seems like he’s going to hit on Beth, and I don’t think that’s a great idea as we know,” he said.

More cast members added to the cast include John Emmet Tracy, Q’orianka Kilcher, Jennifer Landon and Karen Pittman. Gil Birmingham (who plays Chief Thomas Rainwater), Denim Richards (who plays ranch hand Colby) and Forrie J. Smith (who plays ranch hand Lloyd Pierce) have also been promoted to series regulars for Season 3.

In the meantime, fans are re-watching Seasons 1 and 2 while production pushes on for Season 3. Paramount Network and TVLand President of Development and Production Keith Cox spoke about what fans can expect from the upcoming season of the Kevin Coster-led drama, revealing he already read several scripts.

“It’s going to be great and even bigger than Season 2; I know it, feel it. It will happen,” he told Deadline, referring to the show’s continued rise in the ratings.

Season 2 ended with an average of 5.1 million viewers, as well as the No. 1 scripted show for both cable and broadcast networks this summer with a 1.93 rating in the 19-49 demographic.

Cox said he was “pleasantly shocked” by the show’s continued success and revealed that series creator Taylor Sheridan had assured him from the start he had a feeling Yellowstone would “blow up in Season 2.”

“What I love about it is, it has a very consistent, authentic voice; Taylor has written every episode, which is very rare,” Cox said.

Yellowstone Season 3 is expected to premiere in 2020 on the Paramount Network.