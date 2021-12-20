‘Yellowstone’ Kills off a Familiar Character in Season 4, Episode 8

Yellowstone has killed off a handful of notable characters during its run, and in Episode 8 of Season 4, which recently aired, the show lost another familiar face. Near the end of the episode, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) went to talk with Sheriff Donnie Haskell (Hugh Dillon) at a local diner. While there they noticed something wasn’t right, and surmised a robbery was in progress. [Please Note: Yellowstone Season 4 Spoilers Below.]

John and Rip exited the diner, and pretended to drive away. This was a cover, however, allowing John to sneak in the back of the building while Rip created a distraction. The men soon engaged in a shootout with the would-be robbers, sending bullets flying around the diner, whizzing by everyone inside. Eventually, the dust settled, with John and Rip emerging victorious against the criminals. Sherriff Haskell was not quite so luckily, unfortunately, as he was hit with a number of bullets, and tragically died at the scene.

Videos by PopCulture.com

SPOILER ALERT: @Yellowstone just delivered the death of a longtime character NOBODY saw coming: https://t.co/WukHbOQDGu — Taste of Country (@TasteOfCountry) December 20, 2021

Yellowstone Season 4 kicked off back on November, and fans continue to be deeply enthralled with how it is developing so far. Early in the season, actress Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton on the hit series, sat down with Looper for an exclusive interview, and offered some tidbits on what fans could expect from the new episodes. “I’m having trouble talking about what’s happening in the season without giving things away. So, forgive me if I’m a little bit vague,” she said. “But I think she’s pretty much set out in Episode 1 on a path of vengeance, and she needs to find out who planned this attack to destroy her family – and she’s going to destroy them.”

Reilly continued, “I mean, that’s what she says, anyway. So, we are going to watch her figure that out and what action she takes. She said what she’s going to do, but does she end up doing it? And is Jamie responsible or not? There are all of these twists and turns in the season.”

The actress added, “And the other aspect of it is, she’s still trying to protect the ranch, which seems an endless quest. It seems everyone wants this piece of land, and she’s the only one really fighting for it for her father. I think she’s found that she’s come up against – they all have – the most terrifying of enemies now. These people who are wanting to turn it into a resort. Just like she says, ‘Cover it in pavement, destroy it.’” Yellowstone airs Sundays at 8 p.m., only on Paramount Network.