‘Yellowstone’ Kills Major Character in Season 5, Episode 11

Yellowstone isn’t messing around this season – and things are getting deadly. We just lost a major character at the end of this week’s episode, and I am still reeling from how things are gonna go down from here on out. Spoiler-filled recap ahead for Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 11.

We kick off with a flashback to the day John Dutton (Kevin Costner) was killed – and we see how the three men who murdered him and made it look like a suicide did the deed. If you know the Duttons, you know there’s gonna be hell to pay for this – and back in the present day, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) is playing a little detective — in a way only Kayce can.

Kayce Looks Into John’s Death

After the medical examiner was strong-armed into reexamining John’s body as if he had been a murder victim, she found evidence that the former governor had been restrained. With this in mind, Kayce heads to Detective Dillard’s (Rory Cochrane) office, where he finds out that the gun John had supposedly used was his old service pistol — a gun John had given Kayce and that he kept locked up at the Livestock Commission, which has cameras.

So by the time our new governor, Steven Rawlings (Gareth Williams), is set to address the state assembly to undo all the protections John had set in place for the ranch, police had announced that they were now looking into John’s death as a murder.

With a new investigation in the works, Kayce is paying a visit to his dear old brother Jamie (Wes Bentley), who did a lot better job lying to him than he did to Beth. Back at the ranch, Beth is lamenting how her family can possibly keep their land intact and pristine with Rawlings rolling back all protections – and it seems she has a similar interest with Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) and Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham).

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 11 Ending and Death, Explained

Dawn Olivieri as Sarah Atwood in ‘Yellowstone’ (Credit: Paramount Network)

Seems like everything has kind of flipped upside down for Sarah (Dawn Olivieri) and Jamie, and with Sarah unable to reach Grant after getting news of the new murder investigation, let’s just say tensions are high between her and Jamie. (These two are not couple goals, let’s just say that.)

Jamie does call to apologize after Sarah leaves. But just as Sarah is telling Jamie he needs to trust her to handle things, a weird couple pulls up alongside her asking for directions. And then — the man in the other car shoots her in the head.

Jamie had one ally left in this world and she’s dying actively while on the phone with him. This is not looking good for Jamie.

And this is why you don’t mess with mercenaries…

