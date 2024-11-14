How to Stream ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part 2

Streaming new episodes of Paramount Network‘s Yellowstone isn’t easy. The series made its long-awaited return this week, but streaming the Season 5B premiere the day after its release isn’t as simple as it has been previously. Yellowstone is not available on-demand with any Paramount+ plan, nor will the newest episodes be immediately streamable on Peacock.

Making things even more confusing, even though the neo-Western’s season premiere aired on CBS Sunday, the remainder of the season will air exclusively on the Paramount Network. This means for fans wanting to stream full episodes, they will need to sign in with a TV provider login to access them. Basically, they need a cable service subscription. YouTube TV, Philo and Fubo subscribers may also stream the episode on-demand the morning after the episode airs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Warning: Spoilers for Season 5B of Yellowstone are ahead. The show’s leading man, Kevin Costner, who starred as family patriarch John Dutton, exited the series ahead of the season amid reported creative differences with Taylor Sheridan, the show’s creator. In the premiere episode of the new season, John Dutton is found dead from a gunshot wound, and his death is initially thought to be a suicide. It is later revealed that John was murdered in a plot orchestrated by lawyer Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), who is sleeping with Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley).

The Oscar winner, 69, broke his silence on his character’s fate. “Well, I’m going to be perfectly honest. I didn’t know it was actually airing last night,” Costner said on SiriusXM’s The Michael Smerconish Program the day after the episode premiered.

“That’s a swear-to-God moment. I swear to God,” he went on. “I mean, I’ve been seeing ads with my face all over the place and I’m thinking, ‘Gee, I’m not in that one.’ I’m not in this season. But I didn’t realize yesterday was the thing. Somebody said, ‘It played last night?’ And I said, ‘Hmm, okay.’ So no, I found out about it this morning actually.”