'Yellowstone': Kevin Costner Reveals If He'll Run for Political Office in Real Life

Yellowstone Season 5 will see John Dutton as Montana's new governor. In real life though, Kevin Costner does not harbor any political ambitions. The actor plans to stick with what he does best, produce high-quality entertainment.

"No, I don't think there's any reason for me to run... though I wish the people that did run had a bigger vision and more of a morality about how they see the country evolving," the two-time Oscar winner told USA Today in an interview published ahead of the Yellowstone season premiere. Costner added that he was "disappointed" by the politicians running for office.

Although Costner, 67, does not see himself as a political candidate, he has not been shy about making endorsements. During the 2020 presidential campaign, he supported Pete Buttigieg, who now serves as President Joe Biden's Transportation Secretary. He also wore a shirt showing his support for U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. She lost the Republican primary in August because of her vocal criticism of former President Donald Trump.

"Just because you lose doesn't mean you're done; it doesn't mean you're even wrong," Costner told USA Today, defending his endorsements. "I was clear that (Cheney) probably wasn't going to win her election. But I wanted to let her know, as a citizen, how much I appreciated her brave, clear-headed stance."

Costner also does not care if Yellowstone fans criticize him for his political views. "I didn't really care how the cookie crumbles, that people that liked me now don't like me," the Dances With Wolves filmmaker said. "That's OK."

Yellowstone has been considered by many critics to be a right-leaning series, which co-creator Taylor Sheridan disagrees with. In an interview with The Atlantic, he laughed at the idea. "They refer to it as 'the conservative show' or 'the Republican show' or 'the red-state Game of Thrones,' " Sheridan, who writes most Yellowstone episodes and serves as executive producer, said. "And I just sit back laughing. I'm like, 'Really?' The show's talking about the displacement of Native Americans and the way Native American women were treated and about corporate greed and the gentrification of the West, and land-grabbing. That's a red-state show?"

In the new season, the Dutton family will face more personal tragedy, while John takes over the governor's office. John hopes to use his new position to wage personal fights, but that comes with a big cost. "It's like being in school versus being in recess. Where would you rather be?" Costner told USA Today. "He thinks most clearly on his horse." Yellowstone Season 5 starts at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount Network.