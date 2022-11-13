'Yellowstone' Season 5 Premiere to Air on Multiple Channels Tonight

Yellowstone Season 5 debuts on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network. Paramount will bring the two-hour premiere to as many viewers as possible by utilizing the other cable channels under its umbrella. The episode "One Hundred Years is Nothing/The Sting of Wisdom" will also air on CMT, MTV, Pop, and Comedy Central at the same time it debuts on Paramount Network.

Fans have an extra incentive to watch on Paramount Network though. After Yellowstone, the network will air the first episode of Tulsa King, the new series from co-creator Tyler Sheridan. The new series was created with Terence Winter (The Sopranos) and stars Sylvester Stallone as New York mafia capo Dwight Manfredi, who is assigned to set up an organization in Oklahoma after he is released from prison. Once he arrives in Tulsa, Dwight begins working with an unlikely cast of characters to make his boss in New York happy.

Yellowstone is by far the most-watched scripted cable drama on television, with the Season 4 finale earning a total of 15 million viewers. The series centers on the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who is trying to keep his family and ranch together in Montana. Aside from Costner, the show's ensemble cast also includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Gil Birmingham, Wendy Moniz, Jennifer Landon, and Kathryn Kelly.

Sheridan has managed to keep the plot for Yellowstone Season 5 under wraps, so the logline for the premiere is purposefully mysterious. It will begin with John being sworn in as Montana's new governor, and he quickly learns how difficult it may be to protect Yellowstone from his opponents. The Duttons also attend the governor's ball.

The next Yellowstone franchise expansion is on the way as well. Following last winter's 1883 limited series, Sheridan is diving into another era of the Dutton family's history with 1923. The show will feature Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as his wife, Cara. It will debut on Dec. 18 on Paramount+. Sheridan is also the creator of Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown and the upcoming 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, starring David Oyelowo.

Although Yellowstone's spinoffs are available on Paramount+, the first four seasons of Yellowstone are only available to stream on rival NBCUniversal's Peacock. This is due to a licensing deal made back in 2020 before CBS All Access was rebranded as Paramount+ in 2021.