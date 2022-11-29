'Yellowstone': John Dutton's Emotional Funeral Speech Has Fans in Tears

Yellowstone Season 5 is already proving to be an emotional experience for fans. As Sunday night's newest episode saw Monica and Kayce continuing to work through their grief following the tragic loss of their son, who lived for just an hour before dying after Monica was involved in a car accident at 37 weeks pregnant, fans were left in a puddle of tears over John Dutton's funeral speech. Warning: This post contains spoilers for Yellowstone Season5, Episode 4, "Horses in Heaven."

In the episode, Chief Thomas Rainwater and Mo helped Monica and Kayce through the loss of their son, whom they named John, which culminated in a funeral held on the Dutton Ranch. The infant was laid to rest beside a horse. After the emotional funeral, John approached Monica as she sat next to her son's graveside, sending the entire audience into tears with his speech about love and family.

John told Monica, "I'll tell you something I've never told anybody. I had a brother for about eighteen hours. His name was Peter. He was born early, and his little heart wasn't strong enough," going on to share how "they just gave him back to my mother [...] Years later, I was grown and Lee had just been born. Both my parents are looking at him, taking turns holding him. And my father got white as a ghost, looked at my mother and said, 'Peter lived a perfect life. All he saw of this planet was you and all he knew was you loved him.'" He then went on to reflect on Monica's current loss, telling her, "That boy lived a perfect life, Monica. We're the only ones who know it was brief. All he knew was you and that you loved him."

The speech proved to be too emotional for many viewers. As they watched the intimate moment play out on screen, many flocked to social media to react.