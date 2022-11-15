'Yellowstone': Dutton Family Face Heartbreaking Death in Season 5 Premiere

By Stephen Andrew

The Yellowstone Season 5 premiere debuted on Sunday, and it found the Dutton family facing an absolutely heartbreaking death together. In the episode, a very pregnant Monica (Kelsey Asbille) needs to go to the hospital, but Kayce (Luke Grimes), so she drives herself with their son Tate (Brecken Merrill) in the car. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Premiere Spoilers Below.

On the way, the pair are involved in a terrible accident. We eventually learn that the tragic incident caused Monica to lose her baby. Sitting with a broken arm, Tate tells the family, "I had a brother. For an hour, anyway. ... They named him John." The episode ends with a heartbreaking image of the Dutton family outside of the hospital room, while Kayce holds Monica in the bed. It was an absolutely devastating moment for fans of Yellowstone, many of whom have taken to social media to share their feelings, with some feeling as if Monica could have prevented the tragedy. Scroll down to read more.

Notably, ahead of the premiere, Grimes spoke with Entertainment Tonight about what fans could expect from Season 5, and he teased it would be "heavy" for Kayce and Monica. "It's tough," he said." I think the show, the whole thing is the drama. The whole thing is about how much can we put these people through?"

"I think, in this season, it's Monica for sure. She's going through some pretty heavy stuff," Grimes added.

For her part, Asbille was cautious about spoilers, but did gush about Monica and Kayce's "forever" type of love. She noted how they've been "fighting against all odds to be together," and added, "My goodness, they've had a wild ride."

Previously, Asbille teased the show's future, after filming Season 5. Speaking to ET while in attendance at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony at Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Asbille revealed her thoughts on the show lasting past the new season. "Oh man, you're gonna get me in trouble," she quipped.

When asked if the new season could serve as a series finale, she replied, "We shot it. Yes and no. Is that a good answer?" However, the outlet pointed out that fans are almost certainly eager for more, to which Asbille replied, "Yeah, exactly. There we go."

Later, while speaking to ET at the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere in New York City, Asbille said she thinks the series is "nearing the end" of its run. "You know, they haven't given us a number. But I think that we are nearing the end," Asbille said.

"We've got a story to tell and we don't want to drag it on too long," she added. "We want to do a good job for y'all." Yellowstone airs Sunday nights on Paramount Network.

