'Yellowstone': Dutton Family Face Heartbreaking Death in Season 5 Premiere

The Yellowstone Season 5 premiere debuted on Sunday, and it found the Dutton family facing an absolutely heartbreaking death together. In the episode, a very pregnant Monica (Kelsey Asbille) needs to go to the hospital, but Kayce (Luke Grimes), so she drives herself with their son Tate (Brecken Merrill) in the car. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Premiere Spoilers Below. On the way, the pair are involved in a terrible accident. We eventually learn that the tragic incident caused Monica to lose her baby. Sitting with a broken arm, Tate tells the family, "I had a brother. For an hour, anyway. ... They named him John." The episode ends with a heartbreaking image of the Dutton family outside of the hospital room, while Kayce holds Monica in the bed. It was an absolutely devastating moment for fans of Yellowstone, many of whom have taken to social media to share their feelings, with some feeling as if Monica could have prevented the tragedy. Scroll down to read more.

"Heartbreaking" Say what you want about Monica Dutton, but Kelsey Asbille's performance tonight on #YellowstoneTV was heartbreaking and raw. pic.twitter.com/hirL4VYscD — Tracey (@tralee303) November 14, 2022 Notably, ahead of the premiere, Grimes spoke with Entertainment Tonight about what fans could expect from Season 5, and he teased it would be "heavy" for Kayce and Monica. "It's tough," he said." I think the show, the whole thing is the drama. The whole thing is about how much can we put these people through?"

"Can That Family Be Happy" Why does Taylor Sheridan keep putting Monica and Tate and Kacey through things. Can that family be happy for once with nothing bad happening #YellowstoneTV — Kathy Howard🖤🖤🖤 (@Kathalyn1) November 14, 2022 "I think, in this season, it's Monica for sure. She's going through some pretty heavy stuff," Grimes added.

"Doing Too Much" Now why wouldn't Monica let her grown ass son drove her to the hospital She stays doing too much #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/NeADSpdOUG — mal (@MAKintosh_2019) November 14, 2022 For her part, Asbille was cautious about spoilers, but did gush about Monica and Kayce's "forever" type of love. She noted how they've been "fighting against all odds to be together," and added, "My goodness, they've had a wild ride."

"Ambulance" How did I know Monica was going to do something stupid! Why couldn't she wait or call a ambulance? This character is annoying and I guess the writers didn't listen to our complaints. #YellowstoneTV #Yellowstone — ABC🚹 (@Ms_Anglenora) November 14, 2022 Previously, Asbille teased the show's future, after filming Season 5. Speaking to ET while in attendance at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony at Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Asbille revealed her thoughts on the show lasting past the new season. "Oh man, you're gonna get me in trouble," she quipped.

"Speeding" Monica: I have so many should haves Uhhh, yeah babes. You drove while in full term labor and were speeding in the dark… instead of waiting for the ambulance your husband told you was coming 🙄 #YellowstoneTV — Olivia Towe (@liv_ryan12) November 14, 2022 When asked if the new season could serve as a series finale, she replied, "We shot it. Yes and no. Is that a good answer?" However, the outlet pointed out that fans are almost certainly eager for more, to which Asbille replied, "Yeah, exactly. There we go."

"Stay Home" Monica gets on my nerves!

"Stay Home" Monica gets on my nerves!

Why not stay home & call a ambulance, tell Casey get his a55home NOW, pull over, let Tate's big ass drive,ANYTHING but wtf she did🤬😡#YellowstoneTV #Yellowstone — Tina B (@TinaB330) November 14, 2022 Later, while speaking to ET at the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere in New York City, Asbille said she thinks the series is "nearing the end" of its run. "You know, they haven't given us a number. But I think that we are nearing the end," Asbille said.