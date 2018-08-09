‘Yellowstone’ Features Its Most Shocking Scene Yet

Yellowstone served up its most shocking scene yet, and it was one heck of a cliffhanger.

Wednesday’s all new episode of the Paramount Network hit series found ranch foreman Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) searching for a bear loose on the ranch, but his search makes him stumble upon a pair of tourists, who accidentally slipped and were left hanging from a steep cliff.

If you aren’t watching #Yellowstone …..you are missing out. I am hooked!! — Donna Paul (@wheatwoman) August 9, 2018

“Help us please,” one of the tourists says to Rip, as he swears in frustration over the tragic development.

“You’re in a real pickle you know that, don’t you? How did you get here,” Rip asks.

“We went on a hike…” she starts.

“I’m not looking for an answer it doesn’t matter much now,” he responds.

Knowing the seriousness of the situation, Rip informs the female tourist that he can only save one of them with a rope, and his boyfriend will sadly fall to his death.

“Your boyfriend there is going to fall… and he’s going to die,” Rip breaks the news to the tourist.

“No!”

“Or he can grab the rope, and you’re going to die,” Rip presents the alternative.

Rip presents the rope to the endangered hikers, as they both try to use it on both of them. However, Rip asks the man if he can live without her. He says no, which indicates he might sacrifice himself for his girlfriend.

Before he can do that, however, the woman slips in her despair and falls to her death.

#Yellowstone Well that went badly. Poor Rip. — Ealasaid (@Ealasaid1743) August 9, 2018

Everybody dead… #Yellowstone That’s why I stick to my lakes… — Yemmely (@Yemmely) August 9, 2018

What did they had to show her fall? That scene was too much. #Yellowstone — Catrel Cathey Catfish (@CatrelCathey) August 9, 2018

Damn – that was a hell of 5 minutes in his life. #Yellowstone — ang (@ang_adj) August 9, 2018

The tragedy did not stop there, as in his grief the male tourists chose to let go of the rope and fall to his death with his girlfriend.

With the commotion, the bear lunged at Rip, but he shot and killed it just before he could make his attack.

Yellowstone fans were shocked by the tragic scene, many wondering how Rip could recover so quickly from the traumatic experience.

Paramount Network’s #Yellowstone is The Sopranos with cows. — Vaughn Fry (@VaughnFry) August 9, 2018

She has partial sensation and talking. That’s good…omg people. Wow he didn’t want to live without her, he let go #Yellowstone — J. Seaberry (@JJSea) August 9, 2018

Death surrounds him #Yellowstone — Lars Dalseide (@LDalseide) August 9, 2018

Yellowstone airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.