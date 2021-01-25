'Yellowstone' Fans Spot Timeline 'Plot Hole' in Evelyn Dutton Season 4 Scene

✖

Yellowstone fans have spotted a plot hole in Season 4. The show quickly gained attention after its 2018 premiere, and have had viewers glued to it every since, however, a few onlookers have pointed something out as of recent. Although each season of the Taylor Sheridan's hit drama takes place in the year in which they were released, the series does incorporate flashbacks to pivotal events around the Dutton family past, and viewers have noticed something off about this.

Scenes that are set around the Dutton ranch are shot in Montana, but other scenes in the fan-favorite series are shot in Utah. During the first season, it started with the show's first flashback, revealing the death of John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) wife, Evelyn (Gretchen Mol). Naturally, most viewers paid close attention to the emotion of that premiere episode, but some fans couldn't help but to notice the geography in the background. Some fans are confused as to what time of year the season is suppose to be taken in due to trees that don't quite fit the timeline.

One viewer pointed this out, taking their thoughts to social media. "The intro takes place in March. The trees in the background say otherwise," the viewer wrote according to Express. "In the mountains in March, leaves are usually not fully developed on tress until April at the earliest. The scene was likely shot in the fall." Due to episodes being released over the summer months, production with the cast and crew usually takes place following the season finale.

Due to the production schedule and the timeline of the series taking place sometimes in two different seasons, the scenes don't always correlate because of their production schedule. Another fan wrote, "I suspect the writing and timeline will come together more nicely going forward, think of season three as the transition." Yellowstone wasn't originally intended to stretch into a third and fourth season, however, due to the popularity it's gained over the years, the high demand was too much to ignore.

In August, Demin Richards, who plays the role of ranch hand Colby, spoke with PopCulture admitting that he was interested to see how fans were going to react to the ending of Season 3, saying this one wouldn't be like any other, noting he didn't think anyone would be able to guess what was going to happen. "I'm gonna be as interested as anybody else to just see what the fans, and what they think and how they react," he detailed. Needless to say, fans are ready for more after death lurked on the ranch family's doorstep.