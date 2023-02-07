'Yellowstone' Fans Shocked at Series' Reported Demise

By Stephanie Downs

Yellowstone is reportedly coming to an end. On Monday, Deadline reported that Yellowstone would be ending and another Dutton-centric series, starring Matthew McConaughey, would be produced in its place. Naturally, fans of the popular drama series had plenty to say about this shocking news on social media. 

According to DeadlineYellowstone's reported ending has much to do with its star, Kevin Costner. The actor reportedly agreed to 65 days of shooting at first. However, Costner, who portrays patriarch John Dutton, limited himself to 50 days of shooting. When it came to the second half of Season 5, which is currently airing, Costner only wanted to film for a week. Due to the scheduling disagreements with the show's main star, Taylor Sheridan, Paramount Network, and Paramount Global are reportedly moving forward with ending Yellowstone in its current form. 

Understandably, the news of Yellowstone's possible ending left fans everywhere shocked. They soon flocked to social media to share their frustrations over this update. 

Yellowstone is one of the most popular shows at the moment. So, it was definitely a shock to hear this latest report.

The Paramount Network did release a statement about the news, which read, "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."

This definitely isn't the news that fans wanted to hear. It's "the worst."

Fans at least want some closure with Yellowstone. It's unclear what the future holds for the show.

It's been reported that Yellowstone's ending has largely to do with Costner. He's reportedly taken a step back from the series to focus on his latest project, Horizon.

If Yellowstone does come to an end, it would leave a major void for fans. But, there are always the spinoffs.

Fans are clearly sad about Yellowstone possibly ending. However, they are intrigued by McConaughey joining the franchise.

