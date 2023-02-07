'Yellowstone' Fans Shocked at Series' Reported Demise

Yellowstone is reportedly coming to an end. On Monday, Deadline reported that Yellowstone would be ending and another Dutton-centric series, starring Matthew McConaughey, would be produced in its place. Naturally, fans of the popular drama series had plenty to say about this shocking news on social media.

According to Deadline, Yellowstone's reported ending has much to do with its star, Kevin Costner. The actor reportedly agreed to 65 days of shooting at first. However, Costner, who portrays patriarch John Dutton, limited himself to 50 days of shooting. When it came to the second half of Season 5, which is currently airing, Costner only wanted to film for a week. Due to the scheduling disagreements with the show's main star, Taylor Sheridan, Paramount Network, and Paramount Global are reportedly moving forward with ending Yellowstone in its current form.

Understandably, the news of Yellowstone's possible ending left fans everywhere shocked. They soon flocked to social media to share their frustrations over this update.