‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Convinced a Major Character Has Been Killed Off in ‘Marshals’ Spinoff

Luke Grimes’ Kayce Dutton will be mourning a major loss in the Yellowstone spinoff Marshals — and fans are convinced they know what that loss is.

After a new trailer for the highly anticipated CBS spinoff debuted last month ahead of the series’ March 1 premiere, Yellowstone fans are convinced that Kayce’s wife, Monica Dutton, has been killed off.

While Kayce and Monica (Kelsey Asbille) got a happy ending with son Tate (Brecken Merrill) at the conclusion of Yellowstone after the son of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) sold off the family ranch, the new Marshals trailer seems to hint that their happiness did not last.

Play video

Kayce is not only shown sleeping alone in the first few minutes of the series preview, but he’s also shown visiting a grave after a sheet is pulled over a body while he looks on tearfully.

“Yellowstone is gone, same for most of my family,” Kayce later says in the trailer. “As for vengeance, the day is still young.”

The latest trailer only adds more evidence to the theory that Monica will not survive the spinoff transition, as fans previously noticed that Asbille was missing from the series’ cast list, which includes returning Yellowstone stars Merrill, Gil Birmingham and Mo Brings Plenty.

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton and Kelsey Asbille as Monica on ‘yellowstone’ (Photo Credit: Kevin Lynch for Paramount)

“It looks like Monica has died,” one commenter noted in the comments of the newest trailer, with another writing, “I knew that was the only thing that makes sense for him to leave his family life. Still sucks.” A third added, “Sad about his wife but I’m ready for this series!”



On Marshals, Kayce leaves Dutton Ranch behind to join “an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence,” according to the show’s description.

The upcoming CBS show also stars Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos and Tatanka Means as Kayce’s fellow marshals, with Brett Cullen appearing in the recurring role of Harry Gifford, head of the U.S. Marshals in Montana. Logan Marshall-Green also stars as Pete Calvin, Kayce’s friend from the military.

Marshals premieres on Sunday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.