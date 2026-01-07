Kayce Dutton ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Changes Name

CBS has officially tweaked the name of Kayce Dutton’s upcoming Yellowstone spinoff, Y: Marshals.

The series will now be called just Marshals, TV Insider reports, dropping the “Y” branding that hinted at its Yellowstone roots outside of the show’s logo.

Marshals premieres on March 1, bringing back Luke Grimes as his Yellowstone character, Kayce Dutton. In the new show, Kayce leaves Dutton Ranch behind to join “an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence,” as per the show’s official description.

In addition to Grimes, fans will recognize a few familiar faces from Yellowstone, including Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater, and Mo Brings Plenty as Mo.

The new addition to the Yellowstone universe also stars Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos and Tatanka Means as Kayce’s fellow marshals, with Brett Cullen appearing in the recurring role of Harry Gifford, head of the U.S. Marshals in Montana. Logan Marshall-Green also stars as Pete Calvin, Kayce’s friend from the military.

“I fought every day to get out from under the weight of the Yellowstone,” says in the first trailer for the show. “I’ve lost my teammates, my parents, even my brothers. I know sometimes good men have to do bad things. But I’m trying to find a new beginning.”

Later, as Kayce meets up with his new team of U.S. Marshals, he’s warned, “[It] may look like God’s country to you, but the devil is running free out there.”

Kayce then receives some advice from Thomas Rainwater as he ponders the implications of his new job. “Duttons are all born with a killer’s instincts, but you are not a killer, Kayce,” Thomas tells him. “You are a protector.”

Marshals is one of four Yellowstone spinoffs coming up. Also in the works are the Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler spinoff Dutton Ranch, which reunites Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser; The Madison, which stars Kurt Russell, Patrick J. Adams, Matthew Fox, Amiah Miller, and Kevin Zegers; and the prequel series 1994, which will also act as a follow-up to 1883 and 1923.

Marshals premieres on Sunday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.