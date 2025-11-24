Kayce Dutton Rides Again — ‘Y: Marshals’ Trailer Revealed Ahead of ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff’s Premiere

Kayce Dutton is finding a “new beginning” in the new trailer for CBS’ upcoming Yellowstone spinoff Y: Marshals.

The network released the first full trailer for Y: Marshals on Monday ahead of its March 1, 2026, premiere, showing Luke Grimes’ return to his Yellowstone role as Kayce.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I fought every day to get out from under the weight of the Yellowstone,” Kayce begins the trailer. “I’ve lost my teammates, my parents, even my brothers. I know sometimes good men have to do bad things. But I’m trying to find a new beginning.”

Later, as Kayce meets up with the team of U.S. Marshals with whom he’ll be working, one warns him, “May look like God’s country to you, but the Devil is running free out there.”

Then, as Kayce questions the possible lethal consequences of his new job, he receives a word of advice from Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), who tells him, “Duttons are all born with a killer’s instincts, but you are not a killer, Kayce. You are a protector.”

In addition to Grimes and Birmingham, Y: Marshals also brings back Yellowstone alum Mo Brings Plenty and Brecken Merrill, in addition to newcomers Logan Marshall-Green, Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, Tatanka Means, and Brett Cullen.

“With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana,” the official logline reads. “Kayce and his teammates — Pete Calvin (Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Santos) and Miles Kittle (Means) — must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.”

Y: Marshals premieres Sunday, March 1 at 8 p.m. on CBS, streaming on Paramount+ live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers next day.

