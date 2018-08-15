‘Yellowstone’ Unveils Episode 8 Trailer

Yellowstone is nearing the end of season 1, but there is a lot more high stakes drama still to come.

The trailer for episode 8, entitled “The Unravelling: Part 1,” dropped on Tuesday, and the Dutton’s family’s power appears to be moving onto shaky ground.

The beginning of the trailer, which can be viewed above, sees an unknown media personality criticizing John Dutton (Kevin Costner).

“John Dutton is exactly what’s wrong with this country,” the woman says.

That must be a part of some sort of political attack on the family, being as John is shown demanding his son Jamie (Wes Bentley) cease his political run.

“The first thing you’re doing tomorrow is withdrawing from the race,” John tells him.

However, Jamie’s ambitions will not be curtailed by his father. He defiantly refuses and questions his father’s right to ask such a thing of him.

“What? I’ve earned this!” Jamie says. “After everything I’ve ever done for you?”

We also see other aspects of Jamie’s campaign later in the trailer. His campaign manager, Christina (Katherine Cunningham), is seen questioning John’s love for Jamie during an intimate conversation.

“Fathers who love their children don’t do this,” Katherine says.

She also is seen jumping into Jamie’s lap, signalling the pairs flirtations will escalate.

Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is also seen being promiscuous in the trailer, getting up-close with an unknown businessman. It presumably a part of her plan to bring down the developers closing in on her family’s ranch.

“I’m gonna be on his board by Monday,” Beth says.

The main developer, Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston), is also shown discussing an alliance with Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), who has his own desires to bring down the Duttons.

“Sell me the land, and I’ll give you Yellowstone,” Chief Rainwater says.

The only other plot line shown in the trailer is a confrontation between Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and fellow branded ranch hand Walker (Ryan Bingham). Rip is asking him to commit a crime, but Walker is hesitant.

“I aint gon’ break the law for you, Rip,” Walker says.

Rip replies, “You should have thought of that before you took the brand.”

Episode 8 is the penultimate episode of Yellowstone’s first season. Its title alludes that several plot threads will be left hanging to be resolved in the season finale, entitled “The Unravelling: Part 2.”

Yellowstone airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on the Paramount Network.

Photo Credit: Paramount Network