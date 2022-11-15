'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 1: How to Watch If You Missed the Premiere

Yellowstone Season 5 debuted its first episode this week, and we have the info on how to watch it if you missed the premiere. Yellowstone airs Sunday nights on Paramount Network, but not on the streaming series Paramount+. The show's streaming home is currently Peacock, which has the first four seasons available to stream, but does not appear to be adding Yellowstone Season 5 episodes when, or after, they first air.

While there is no telling when Season 5 will be available to stream fully, Paramount Network has the premiere episode available to stream for free. Click here to check it out. For cord-cutters who've done way with cable, there are also streaming services, such as Sling and FuboTV, that offer live channels, including Paramount Network. While Yellowstone is not available to stream on Peacock, the show's prequel series, 1883, is, as other spinoffs will be as well.

Yellowstone is a Paramount Network series that stars Kevin Costner as the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton, whose family controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Additional current and past cast members include Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Moses Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jennifer Landon, and Kathryn Kelly. Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson.

We won't spoil any of the big Season 5 premiere twists, but suffice to say, executive producer David C. Glasser previously teased that it would "immediately surprise everybody." Speaking to TV Insider, Glasser teased, "Episode 1 will immediately surprise everybody – where our story starts and what has happened." While he didn't offer too much in the way of specific details, Glasser did reveal that the show will have some previously unseen settings. "We visit some new and amazing Montana locations," he said.

Sheridan has also dropped some hints about Season 5, recently saying that they may be "taking chess pieces off the board" in Season 5, implying that some characters may be leaving the Dutton ranch. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Sherdian explained his approach to the new episodes by saying, "If you look at everyone as a chess piece in Season 5, it is impossible to keep playing the game without taking chess pieces off the board." He did not elaborate on whether or not that means characters will simply be exiting the show or if they'll be killed off.