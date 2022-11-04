'Yellowstone': Luke Grimes Teases 'Heavy' Season for Monica

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes is teasing a "heavy" season ahead for Kelsey Asbille's Monica Dutton. The actor, who plays Monica's husband, Kayce Dutton, opened up to Entertainment Tonight about what's to come in Season 5 ahead of the Nov. 13 return of the Paramount Network series.

"It's tough. I think the show, the whole thing is the drama. The whole thing is about how much can we put these people through?" Grimes told the outlet when asked about who faces the most drama this season. "I think, in this season, it's Monica for sure. She's going through some pretty heavy stuff." Asbille didn't spoil what awaits her character, but did open up about the "forever" kind of love Monica and Kayce have for one another. The couple, who has a baby on the way this season, has been "fighting against all odds to be together," she noted, adding, "My goodness, they've had a wild ride."

Grimes and Asbille agreed that filming the show together with their fellow cast members has been a similarly wild ride. "I love doing it. I love filming the show. I love being in Montana with all of these amazing people. That's the biggest perk. One hundred percent," Grimes said. As for how long they are prepared to play their characters, Asbille joked, "I've given her a lot of my 20s. We love these characters so much. I'll play her as long as I can," as Grimes agreed, "I wanna be Kayce, so I'd do it forever."

Looming over Kayce and Monica this season is the Dutton son's vision at the end of Season 4 which referenced ominously enough "the end of us." While fans have been sharing their interpretation of the vision, Asbille told PopCulture.com in May that she and Grimes "refused to leave it up to imagination" during filming. "I went straight up to [Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan] and was like, 'What does this mean? You have to tell me, what does this mean?'" she recalled.

When it comes to Monica and Kayce's future as a family amid all the obstacles facing them this season, Asbille said she holds out hope for a happy ending when it comes to her characters. "I really do, and I really believe in them," she said at the time. "I think that it also kind of mirrors this relationship with the Dutton ranch in general. If you love something so much, can you keep it?" Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.