'Yellowstone' Cast Appears at CMT Music Awards Amidst Show's Behind-the-Scenes Drama

Yellowstone stars Ian Bohen and Jennifer Landon attended the CMT Music Awards in Austin Sunday night to show support for their co-star, Lainey Wilson. The "Heart Like a Truck" singer added two awards to her trophy collection. Bohen also commented on Yellowstone's future, which has been in question for weeks.

Wilson joined Yellowstone in Season 5 as Abby, an aspiring country singer who is Bohen's onscreen love interest. In real life, Wilson is an already successful country singer. She won Female Video of the Year for "Heart Like a Truck" and Collaborative Video of the Year for "Wait in the Truck" with Hardy Sunday night. Wilson also won Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards.

(Photo: Hubert Vestil/WireImage/Getty Images)

Bohen has been a member of the Yellowstone cast since Seaosn 1 as ranch hand Ryan but was promoted to a main cast member for Season 4. Landon plays ranch hand Teeter, who is also the girlfriend of Colby (Denim Richards). Bohen, Landon, and Wilson sat with Wilson's manager, Mandelyn Monchick, at Austin's Moody Center.

Before the show, Bohen told Entertainment Tonight that Yellowstone Season 5B will start filming this summer, but he has not seen any of co-creator Taylor Sheridan's scripts yet. "I haven't got a call yet... but as far as I know they don't even know when they're going to be filming," Wilson chimed in.

Wilson was also upbeat when asked about Yellowstone continuing past Season 5. "I have a really good feeling that if they do finish things in a way that, you know, they're planning, I will be back in it," she told ET. "We'll see, they haven't taken me to the train station yet." As for the rumored Matthew McConaughey-starring spinoff, Bohen could only say he's never met the actor, "but he seems like a really great guy."

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT)

The CMT Music Awards happened just a day after Yellowstone fans in Los Angeles were disappointed when the show's biggest stars skipped the PayleyFest panel at the Dolby Theatre. Sheridan, Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham, Jacki Weaver, and executive producer David Glasser were all expected to be there. Instead, Moses Brings Plenty, Dawn Olivieri, Josh Lucas, and Wendy Moniz were the only members of the cast to attend.

There have been reports that production on Season 5B has been delayed because Costner wanted to cut his number of work days. "What I can say is our star, the face of our show, and the executive producer, are very confident he's going to continue with our show," Keith Cox, president of development and production at Paramount Network, said Saturday.