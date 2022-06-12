'Yellowstone' Alum Returning for Season 5, New Series Regulars Added

✖

Yellowstone will bring in some familiar faces for Season 5, while also bumping a few supporting cast members up to regular members. The Kevin Costner series is a bonafide hit for Paramount Network, including spin-offs on Paramount+ and other projects coming from creator Taylor Sheridan. But for Season 5, the Duttons are going to take a trip back it seems with the return of Josh Lucas as younger John Dutton, Costner's ranch baron patriarch.

According to Deadline, Lucas has been teasing his return to the series, alongside Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein as young Beth Dutton and young Rip Wheeler respectively. Lucas, best known for roles in Sweet Home Alabama and Ford V Ferrari, last appeared on the show back in 2019 during season 2. His return for season 5 means we could see a lot more of Dutton's life in the '90s, possibly with the return of another familiar face in Dabney Coleman's John Dutton Sr.

Coleman's age could be a factor, and his absence since Season 2, but with spinoffs and other series telling the story of this fictional family, seems like it could be a door to look back. There are also the revelations the past two seasons laid on the Duttons, including Jamie Dutton's true parentage.

Lucas isn't the only alum to return or see their role grow on Yellowstone ahead of Season 5. Jacki Weaver, introduced in Season 4 as Caroline Warner, will be back for the next season. Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri will also pop up.

On top of these returns, two recurring actors will be bumped up to regular status on the show. Mo Brings Plenty, Mo in Yellowstone, and Wendy Moniz as Governor Lynelle Perry will both become series regulars in Season 5. According to Deadline, the pair join Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly who were also upped to regulars, giving a lot for fans to chew on as the series continues to grow.

The fifth season of Yellowstone will premiere on Nov. 13 on Paramount Network, likely streaming shortly after on Paramount+. The show follows the Dutton family, the owners of the "largest contiguous cattle ranch in the Unites States," and their rivalries and dealings with the world around them and outside business interests. You can catch up on the series now on Paramount+, also checking out the prequel spin-off 1883 starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.