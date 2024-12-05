‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on Hiatus, No New Episodes Until March 2025

Grey’s Anatomy ended its fall finale on a cliffhanger, and fans are still going to have to wait months for new episodes. In Season 21, Episode 8, “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” Jo and Lucas had to take a trip to a convenience store to get some more ice in the middle of a deadly heat wave, only to be caught in the middle of a robbery. The two are taken hostage, along with a worker who had to frantically get the safe open. With a pregnant Jo getting worse, Lucas decided to take matters into his own hands and go after the criminal and someone ends up getting shot.

It was an intense episode, of course, but fans won’t be finding out the immediate aftermath until Mar. 6 when Grey’s Anatomy returns. Since the series loves putting characters in danger and in near-death situations no matter what condition they’re in, it’s hard to predict what will happen with both Jo and Lucas. From the looks of the promo for the midseason premiere, though, it seems like they are going to be suffering in different ways, and there is no telling how it will all turn out.

Additionally, the interns, Jules specifically, are dealing with the fallout of Mika’s departure after the death of her sister. Meanwhile, Meredith will be back and continuing her care for Catherine, but Richard isn’t exactly fond of the idea, knowing that she kept the secret from him. As always, there is going to be a lot happening at Grey Sloan Memorial.

Grey’s Anatomy is not the only show on break until March. The medical drama’s Thursday night partners, 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey are also on hiatus until then, and even though the wait will be brutal, it will be worth it. At the very least, with 21 seasons to catch up on, fans can watch it all on Hulu before the show returns in a few months or just catch up on the most recent season. There will be much to look forward to when Grey’s Anatomy returns in the new year. Even after 21 seasons, the show remains as entertaining as ever. Don’t miss the midseason premiere of Grey’s Anatomy on Thursday, Mar. 6 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.