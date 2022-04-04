‘1883’ Fans Just Got Some Exciting News

Yellowstone and 1883 fans visiting Fort Worth, Texas this month will want to find extra time in their schedule to stop by the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame. The museum’s exhibit featuring props, costumes, and photography from the Paramount+ series will continue running through April 17. 1883 is a prequel to the Paramount Network hit Yellowstone, starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as the ancestors of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton.

The 1883: The Journey West exhibit opened at the National Cowgirl Museum on Feb. 11 and was scheduled to close on March 20. However, the exhibit was so successful that the museum held the exhibit for almost another month. “Due to unprecedented attendance, the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame and the Fort Worth Film Commission are pleased to announce that 1883: THE JOURNEY WEST will be HELD OVER until APRIL 17th,” the museum announced on March 22.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The exhibit included props, costumes, and photography and was put together with series producer 101 Studios, Visit Fort Worth, and the Fort Worth Film Commission. An authentic wagon used on the show is included, while the wardrobe worn by McGraw, Hill, Sam Elliott, and LaMonica Garrett is on display. National Cowgirl Museum Hall of Fame honoree Cathy A. Smith’s work is also highlighted, as her craftwork was used for the Lakota, Crow, and Comanche tribes in the series.

In January 2021, the National Cowgirl Museum honored Yellowstone cinematographer Christina Voros. She rose up the ranks on the Yellowstone crew from camera operator to director of photography to director. She directed four episodes of Yellowstone. Last year, she directed four episodes of 1883.

“It’s the greatest honor I could imagine,” Voros told NBC Dallas Fort Worth in March. “Winning an Oscar would mean less than this. The women who are part of this organization are such heroes to me and trailblazers. It’s very easy to take for granted that I’m a director and a cinematographer and producer, and a woman. It would have been unheard of for there to be so many of us in this field as recently as a decade ago. I think it’s changing, but it’s not changing fast enough.”

Voros will be back to work in Montana on Yellowstone Season 5. Before the Academy of Country Music Awards in March, actor Luke Grimes said he could not wait to work.”Yeah, we haven’t shot, I think, in like 18 months now,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “So I really miss everyone. It’s good to see her tonight, but we miss our crew and our little TV family, you know?” Yellowstone is available to stream on Peacock, while 1883 is on Paramount+.