‘Yellowstone’ Actress Joins ‘Baywatch’ Reboot

The Baywatch reboot’s cast is continuing to grow.

According to Deadline, Yellowstone’s Hassie Harrison has joined the series regular cast of the new series from Fox and Fremantle.

Harrison will portray Nat, a former foster kid “turned Olympic athlete who is the gold standard when it comes to lifeguarding. Brilliant, driven, and fiercely loyal, she’s the right hand and closest friend of protagonist Hobie Buchannon (Stephen Amell). Nat holds everyone to the same high standards she has for herself, which sometimes gets in the way of her relationships on and off the beach.”

Along with Amell, Harrison joins Thaddeus LaGrone, Jessica Belkin, and original cast member David Chokachi, who will reprise his role as Cody Madison. Production is set to kick off in the Los Angeles area this spring, with Fox aiming to launch it as part of the 2026-2027 season. The Baywatch centers on Hobie serving as a Baywatch Captain, following in the footsteps of his father, Mitch (played by David Hasselhoff in the original series). Hobie’s world is eventually turned upside down when his daughter, Charlie, “shows up on his doorstep eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy.”

Harrison is known for her roles as Laramie in Yellowstone and Lucy McConky in Tacoma FD. Additional credits include Dangerous Animals, Quasi, Back to Lyla, Max Reload and the Nether Blasters, A-X-L, The Iron Orchard, Fat Camp, Southbound, and Hart of Dixie. She can most recently be seen in episodes of It’s Florida, Man and Tires. Upcoming, Harrison will be appearing in the drama thriller The Rescue in 2027, the crime mystery Deep Eddy, and the crime thriller Raven.

Fox Entertainment and Fremantle are co-producing the Baywatch reboot, which is executive produced by showrunner Matt Nix. McG is directing the first episode and also serves as executive producer alongside Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto, and Mika Horowitz. The original Baywatch ran for 11 seasons from 1989 to 2001. Notable cast members from the large ensemble throughout its run include David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, Alexandra Paul, Gregory Alan Williams, Parker Stevenson, Billy Warlock, Erika Eleniak, and Yasmine Bleeth.

Additional details on the Baywatch reboot have not been revealed, including when the show will premiere, but with production beginning soon, it shouldn’t be long until more details are shared. Baywatch will premiere sometime on the 2026-2027 schedule on Fox.