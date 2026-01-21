Major New Details on ‘Baywatch’ Reboot Revealed

The Baywatch reboot is in full swing—and somebody who already has experience reviving classic TV is behind the camera.

FOX announced today that director McG will direct the first episode of the Baywatch reboot, which will premiere sometime during the 2026-27 television season. Matt Nix, best known for creating USA Network’s beloved spy thriller Burn Notice, is responsible for the upcoming revival.

Videos by PopCulture.com

McG is best known for rebooting the TV series Charlie’s Angels for the big screen, which had the highest-grossing weekend for a directorial debut when the film adaptation released in 2000. He also directed films like We Are Marshall, Terminator Salvation, and the films in Netflix’s slasher franchise The Babysitter.

NBC

It’s a return to television for McG, who most famously worked with FOX when he created the police procedural Fastlane in 2002. He also produced the network’s megahit The O.C., the comic book adaptation Human Target, and the TV reboot of Lethal Weapon. In addition, this is a reunion for McG and Nix, who previously worked together on True Lies for CBS and Turner & Hooch for Disney+.

The original Baywatch series on NBC starred David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson as lifeguards across various beaches in Los Angeles and Hawaii. While critically maligned during its entire run, the series holds the Guinness World Record for being the most-watched television series in the world, sporting 1.1 billion weekly viewers (yes, billion with a B) at its peak.