‘Baywatch’ Reboot Casts Major CW Star as Lead Character

Stephen Amell is trading his bow and arrow for a whistle and swim trunks.

The Arrow actor, 44, will star in Fox’s Baywatch reboot, Deadline reports, taking on the role of Hobie Buchannon, the son of David Hasselhoff’s Mitch Buchannon from the original series, first played by Brandon Call, then Jeremy Jackson.

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 05: Stephen Amell attends the “Little Lorraine” post-premiere celebration at Beso by Patria – Spanish Restaurant Toronto on September 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Now a Baywatch Captain himself, Hobie is following in the footsteps of his father when his world is turned upside down by the arrival of Charlie, the daughter he never knew, but who is eager to carry on the Buchannon legacy and become a Baywatch lifeguard alongside her dad.

Amell took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal how “incredibly proud” he is to be a part of the new era of Baywatch.

“I’m fully aware that Baywatch is iconic — and at its heart, it’s entertainment. It’s big, fun, and unapologetically larger than life,” he wrote. “But filming it here in Los Angeles adds a deeper layer of meaning. These beaches aren’t just a backdrop; they represent a city that has endured so much and continues to stand tall. If this new chapter can bring people joy while quietly honoring the first responders, the families rebuilding, and everyone who has carried this city forward, then that’s something I’m incredibly proud to be part of.”

“From the first conversation, Stephen Amell brought exactly what this new chapter of Baywatch demands: heart, intensity, and that undeniable hero energy. He’s the kind of lead who can sprint into danger, carry the emotional weight, and still make it feel fun. We’re so excited to get started,” added Matt Nix, executive producer and showrunner of Baywatch, to Deadline on Friday.

Fox first announced its Baywatch reboot would debut in the 2026-27 TV season, more than three decades after the original series debuted in 1989.

On Tuesday, the network announced that original Baywatch star David Chokachi would be reprising his role as Cody Madison on the reboot, with Variety reporting that Cody will be running The Shoreline, “the unofficially official Baywatch bar-and-grill.”

“[He] still puts on the red trunks for the occasional shift saving lives,” continued the character description. “He’s a mentor to and a friend, providing a second home for his fellow lifeguards… and always offering free wings after a big save.”