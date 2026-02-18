Original ‘Baywatch’ Star Joins Fox Reboot

Fox’s Baywatch reboot has an original cast member donning his red trunks once more!

On Tuesday, the network announced that David Chokachi would be reprising his role as Cody Madison on the reboot, with Variety reporting that Cody will be running The Shoreline, “the unofficially official Baywatch bar-and-grill.”

David Chokachi at the premiere of ABC News Studios docuseries “After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun” held at The Bungalow on August 26, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

“[He] still puts on the red trunks for the occasional shift saving lives,” the character description continues. “He’s a mentor to and a friend, providing a second home for his fellow lifeguards… and always offering free wings after a big save.”

The original Baywatch series aired from 1989 to 2001, with Chokachi joining the series in 1995 and staying on until 1999.

Fox announced in September that its rebooted Baywatch would debut in the 2026/27 TV season, and Deadline confirmed on Friday that Stephen Amell had been cast in the role of Hobie Buchannon, a character from the original series.

Now a Baywatch Captain, Hobie is following in the footsteps of his father Mitch, who was played by David Hasselhoff in the original series, when his world is turned upside down by the arrival of Charlie, the daughter he never knew, but who is eager to carry on the Buchannon lifeguard legacy.

The Cast Of The Hit Television Series, “Baywatch” 1998-1999 Season. Clockwise From Top Left: Michael Bergin, David Hasselhoff, Mitzi Kapture, David Chokachi, Kelly Packard And Brooke Burns. (Photo By Getty Images)

“In its first run, Baywatch defined an entire era of beach life and elevated lifeguards to an iconic status. Now, with our partners at Fremantle, this television juggernaut is set for a modern-day comeback,” Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network, said in a press release. “Together, FOX and Fremantle, along with Matt Nix and original co-creator Greg Bonann, will bring the California dream to a whole new generation of fans with fresh stories, rising stars and all the spectacle that makes the Baywatch franchise a global sensation.”

In another statement, Fremantle’s CEO of Global Drama, Christian Vesper, added, “Baywatch has always been a treasured asset in Fremantle’s portfolio and remains one of the most iconic series in television history globally. We have found the perfect partners in FOX to help us maintain this legacy. With Matt Nix at the helm, we are in great hands, as he excels at telling engaging and entertaining stories. Our goal is to reconnect with existing fans while also introducing a new generation to the world of these famous lifeguards.”