'Wynonna Earp' Revived for New Special 3 Years After Cancellation

Grab the celebratory whiskey, because everyone's favorite "crazy chick with a gun" is officially back! Three years after SyFy's hit Canadian-American supernatural Western horror series was canceled after just four seasons, Wynonna Earp is being revived for a 90-minute Tubi special later this year tentatively titled Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, Vanity Fair reported Thursday.

The upcoming special, written by the show's creator and executive producer, Emily Andras, and helmed by Paolo Barzman, is set to bring back Melanie Scrofano as Wynonna Earp, the great great-granddaughter of American lawman and gambler Wyatt Earp. Also returning is Tim Rozon as Doc Holiday, Dom Provost-Chalkley as Wynonna's little sister Waverly Earp, and Katherine Barrell as Officer Nicole Haught. While plot details for the upcoming special, which is set to begin shooting in and around Calgary soon, haven't yet been released, Andras teased that Vengeance will pick up after the events of the Season 4 finale, long believed by fans to be the end of the beloved show.

"Doc and Wynonna have been on an adventure, and Waverly and Nicole have been at home in [the Earp hometown of] Purgatory, doing their thing. I think it's going to be really interesting to see, hopefully, what gets everybody home-maybe facing a challenge they've never faced before, something pretty intense," Andras shared. "It's all your favorite-hopefully-character moments, but also a little bit about growing up and sort of, like, being who you are now and earning all your choices."

Starring Scrofano as the titular character, Wynonna Earp followed Wynonna as she returned to her hometown in Purgatory and continued the Earp legacy of killing demons. The series, based on the comic book series by Beau Smith, debuted on SyFy in the U.S. in April 2016. The show faced several obstacles throughout the course of its run, including financial difficulties that threatened Season 4 production. Production on the fourth season was also stalled due to the COVID pandemic. In February 2021, Syfy announced that the series – which top 10 social of all scripted series in 2020 and top 10 social of all ad supported cable series as reported by Nielsen Social, and also a four-time GLAAD-nominated drama series – would end with Season 4.

In the years since Wynonna Earp's cancellation, fans have continued to rally their support around the female-driven show, the #BringWynonnaHome campaign leading to billboards and a Wynonna Earp van driving around L.A. Several petitions were also created calling for a renewal.

With Wynonna Earp now officially headed back to screens, the cast said they are "all in." According to Barrell, "it was kind of amazing how quickly the feeling came back. It was such a familiar, nostalgic feeling of holding [the script] and seeing the name across the title page." Provost-Chalkley added, "there are definitely some nerves, but it's kind of muddled with this ecstasy and excitement of actually putting on Waverly's shoes again."

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, a 90-minute special, is set to debut on Tubi later this year. All four seasons of Wynonna Earp are available to stream on Netflix.