SyFy's 'Wynonna Earp' Canceled After Season 4, Creator Emily Andras Reacts

✖

SYFY's Wynonna Earp will end after Season 4, NBC announced, along with the show's upcoming midseason premiere date. The series will pick up with the final six episodes on March 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The network boasts the last few episodes will lead to the "epic finale" on April 9. Emily Andras, the series' creator, shared her reaction to the news with a statement. "I'd like to thank our wonderful cast and crew, all of whom were instrumental in bringing Wynonna Earp to our loyal and passionate audience," Andras, who also served as executive producer and showrunner, said.

"We couldn't be prouder of these last six episodes on SYFY, and are thrilled to share them with our beloved fans, who have changed our lives forever. I have been honored to tell Wynonna and her family's story, and along with Seven24, Cineflix and CTV Sci-Fi, are hopeful we can continue to share their inspiring tales in the future." Melanie Scrofano, who plays the main character tweeted her response to the news. "I'm really proud of what we've accomplished over these four seasons and so excited to get to watch the second half of season four together," she wrote. "There will be tears but there will also be laughs. And crop tops. And family."

I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished over these four seasons and so excited to get to watch the second half of season 4 together. There will be tears but there will also be laughs. And crop tops. And family ❤️ — Melanie Scrofano (@MelanieScrofano) February 5, 2021

Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks expressed her appreciation for the short-lived series and its fans saying, "Every once in a while a show comes along with a powerful message that resonates beyond all expectations with its fans, and for SYFY that show has been Wynonna Earp," she said. "We are so grateful to Emily Andras and her incredible team who brilliantly brought light to real issues around identity and sexuality throughout the series four-season run. From the very beginning, this show deeply connected with our viewers—reaching new fans every season, filling up Comic-Con theaters, securing write-in award nominations and even landing multiple fan-funded Times Square billboards. To our ‘Earpers,' we are so proud to have shared such an incredible narrative with all of you. Thank you for your passion and thank you for taking this journey with us."