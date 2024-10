World Cup 2018: How to Watch

The 2018 FIFA World Cup, the biggest soccer tournament in the world, officially kicked off on Thursday in Moscow, Russia with a match between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

That match, which Russia won 5-0, is just the first of 64 matches that will take place over the coming weeks as 24 different countries battle their way for a shot at the championship.

Each match will have an English broadcast air exclusively through Fox, airing on either its main network channel or its top sports channel, Fox Sports 1. Check out the list below to see when every match takes place and where to watch it so you can cheer on your team.

If you don’t have cable, you can live steam all of the matches on Fox Sports’ website or use the Fox Sports Go app via iOS, Android, Xbox One, Roku or Fire TV.

The Rules

The nations have been divided up into eight groups of four, with each team scheduled to face all three other teams in their pool once.

Group A: Russia, Egypt, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia

Group B: Portugal, Span, Morocco, Iran

Group C: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

Group F: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea

Group G: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan

Whoever places either first or second in their pool (calculated via points earned with a win, loss or draw) will then advance to the Round of 16 starting on June 30. From there the teams will compete in a single elimination tournament, with the final game taking place on July 15.

June 14-16

June 14

Russia vs. Saudi Arabia (Fox)

June 15

Egypt vs. Uruguay (8 a.m. ET, Fox Sports 1)

Morocco vs. Iran (11 a.m. ET, Fox)

Portugal vs. Spain (2 p.m. ET, Fox)

June 16

France vs. Australia (6 a.m. ET, Fox Sports 1)

Argentina vs. Iceland (9 a.m. ET, Fox)

Peru vs. Denmark (12 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1)

Croatia vs. Nigeria (3 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1)

June 17-19

June 17

Costa Rica vs. Serbia (8 a.m. ET, Fox)

Germany vs. Mexico (11 a.m. ET, Fox Sports 1)

Brazil vs. Switzerland (2 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1)

June 18

Sweden vs. South Korea (8 a.m. ET, Fox Sports 1)

Belgium vs. Panama (11 a.m. ET, Fox Sports 1)

Tunisia vs. England (2 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1)

June 19

Poland vs. Senegal (8 a.m. ET, Fox Sports 1)

Colombia vs. Japan (11 a.m. ET, Fox)

Russia vs. Egypt (2 p.m. ET, Fox)

June 20-22

June 20

Portugal vs. Morocco (8 a.m. ET, Fox Sports 1)

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia (11 a.m. ET, Fox)

Iran vs. Spain (2 p.m. ET, Fox)

June 21

France vs. Peru (8 a.m. ET, Fox Sports 1)

Denmark vs. Australia (11 a.m. ET, Fox)

Argentina vs. Croatia (2 p.m. ET, Fox)

June 22

Brazil vs. Costa Rica (8 a.m. ET, Fox Sports 1)

Nigeria vs. Iceland (11 a.m. ET, Fox)

Serbia vs. Switzerland (2 p.m. ET, Fox)

June 23-25

June 23

Belgium vs. Tunisia (8 a.m. ET, Fox)

Germany vs. Sweden (11 a.m. ET, Fox)

South Korea vs. Mexico (2 p.m. ET, Fox)

June 24

England vs. Panama (8 a.m. ET, Fox Sports 1)

Japan vs. Senegal (11 a.m. ET, Fox)

Poland vs. Colombia (2 p.m. ET, Fox)

June 25

Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt (10 a.m. ET, Fox/Fox Sports 1)

Uruguay vs. Russia (10 a.m. ET, Fox/Fox Sports 1)

Iran vs. Portugal (2 p.m. ET, Fox/Fox Sports 1)

Spain vs. Morocco (2 p.m. ET, Fox/Fox Sports 1)

June 26-28

June 26

Australia vs. Peru (10 a.m. ET, Fox/Fox Sports 1)

Denmark vs. France (10 a.m. ET, Fox/Fox Sports 1)

Iceland vs. Croatia (2 p.m. ET, Fox/Fox Sports 1)

Nigeria vs. Argentina (2 p.m. ET, Fox/Fox Sports 1)

June 27

South Korea vs. Germany (10 a.m. ET, Fox/Fox Sports 1)

Mexico vs. Sweden (10 a.m. ET, Fox/Fox Sports 1)

Switzerland vs. Costa Rica (2 p.m. ET, Fox/Fox Sports 1)

Serbia vs. Brazil (2 p.m. ET, Fox/Fox Sports 1)

June 28

Japan vs. Poland (10 a.m. ET, Fox/Fox Sports 1)

Senegal vs. Colombia (10 a.m. ET, Fox/Fox Sports 1)

England vs. Belgium (2 p.m. ET, Fox/Fox Sports 1)

Panama vs. Tunisia (Panama vs. Tunisia, Fox/Fox Sports 1)

Round of 16

June 30

Match No. 50: Group C Winner vs. Group D Runner-up (10 a.m. ET, Fox/Fox Sports 1)

Match No. 49: Group A Winner vs. Group B Runner-up (2 p.m. ET, Fox/Fox Sports 1)

July 1

Match No. 51: Group B Winner vs. Group A Runner-up (10 a.m. ET, Fox/Fox Sports 1)

Match No. 52: Group D Winner vs. Group C Runner-up (2 p.m. ET, Fox/Fox Sports 1)

July 2

Match No. 53: Group E Winner vs. Group F Runner-up (10 a.m. ET, Fox/Fox Sports 1)

Match No. 54: Group G Winner vs. Group H Runner-up (2 p.m. ET, Fox/Fox Sports 1)

June 3

Match No. 55: Group F Winner vs. Group E Runner-up (10 a.m. ET, Fox/Fox Sports 1)

Match: No. 56: Group H Winner vs. Group G Runner-up (2 p.m. ET, Fox/Fox Sports 1)

Quarterfinals

July 6

Match No. 57: Match No. 49 Winner vs. Match No. 50 Winner (10 a.m. ET, Fox Sports 1)

Match No. 58: Match No. 53 Winner vs. Match No. 54 Winner (2 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1)

July 7

Match No. 60: Match No. 55 Winner vs. Match No. 56 Winner (10 a.m. ET, Fox)

Match No. 59: Match No. 59 Winner vs. Match No. 52 Winner (2 p.m. ET, Fox)

Semifinals

July 10

Match No. 61: Match No. 57 Winner vs. Match No. 58 Winner (2 p.m. ET, Fox)

July 11

Match No. 62: Match No. 59 Winner vs. Match 60 Winner (2 p.m. ET, Fox)

Third Place

July 14

Match No. 63: Match No. 61 Loser vs. Match No. 62 Loser (10 a.m. ET, Fox)

World Cup Final

July 15

Match No. 64: Match No. 61 Winner vs. Match No. 62 Winner (11 a.m. ET, Fox)