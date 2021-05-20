Will Mariska Hargitay's Injury Affect 'Law & Order: SVU' Filming?

✖

Mariska Hargitay will likely be back on her feet and ready to nail the new season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit by the time filming starts, even after breaking her knee and ankle and tearing a ligament. The actress, 57, who plays Olivia Benson on the hit NBC show, revealed on social media Wednesday that she had to go to the hospital for her injuries, but luckily did not require surgery to repair the damage.

"#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament," Hargitay captioned a photo of herself wearing a knee brace on her right leg and a boot on her left ankle. While the star didn't specify how she hurt herself, she did clarify it didn't happen on set, joking in the hashtags, "You Should See The Other Guy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay)

Luckily for SVU fans, the procedural crime drama wrapped shooting on its 22nd season months ago, and the season finale is still set to air on June 3. Hargitay's injury won't have any effect on the timing of the current season, and because she doesn't require surgery, the months that lead up to the start of filming at the end of summer or beginning of fall will likely be enough for her to recover sufficiently and appear on the show, although Benson might have to take a backseat on some of those intense suspect chases.

The star definitely has the support of her co-stars behind her, with Ryan Buggle commenting on her original post, "OMG! Nooooo... Get better SO soon!" Co-star Peter Gallagher added, "Awww...feel better Captain," and Wolf Entertainment, the studio behind Law & Order: SVU, chimed in, "Feel better soon [heart emoji]."

Hargitay's character has been through a lot this season of SVU, navigating a reunion with her former partner, Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), who returned to New York to head the NYPD's organized crime taskforce while handling the death of his wife. Meanwhile, Benson discovered the disturbing truth about her brother's death via overdose, learning its ties to Stabler's prime suspect on Law & Order: Organized Crime, Richard Wheatley, and leading to another crossover event between the two popular Law & Order franchises. Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Organized Crime at 10 p.m. ET, on NBC.